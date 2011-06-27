Estimated values
2019 Jeep Renegade High Altitude 4dr SUV (1.3L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,802
|$20,776
|$21,980
|Clean
|$19,459
|$20,413
|$21,589
|Average
|$18,773
|$19,687
|$20,806
|Rough
|$18,087
|$18,961
|$20,024
Estimated values
2019 Jeep Renegade Sport 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,633
|$16,700
|$18,015
|Clean
|$15,362
|$16,408
|$17,694
|Average
|$14,820
|$15,825
|$17,053
|Rough
|$14,279
|$15,241
|$16,412
Estimated values
2019 Jeep Renegade Limited 4dr SUV (1.3L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,928
|$18,831
|$19,945
|Clean
|$17,618
|$18,502
|$19,590
|Average
|$16,996
|$17,844
|$18,880
|Rough
|$16,375
|$17,186
|$18,170
Estimated values
2019 Jeep Renegade Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (1.3L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,516
|$20,414
|$21,523
|Clean
|$19,178
|$20,058
|$21,140
|Average
|$18,501
|$19,344
|$20,374
|Rough
|$17,825
|$18,631
|$19,608
Estimated values
2019 Jeep Renegade Trailhawk 4dr SUV 4WD (1.3L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,027
|$21,038
|$22,285
|Clean
|$19,680
|$20,670
|$21,888
|Average
|$18,986
|$19,935
|$21,095
|Rough
|$18,292
|$19,200
|$20,302
Estimated values
2019 Jeep Renegade Altitude 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,420
|$18,486
|$19,800
|Clean
|$17,118
|$18,163
|$19,447
|Average
|$16,515
|$17,517
|$18,742
|Rough
|$15,911
|$16,871
|$18,037
Estimated values
2019 Jeep Renegade Latitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,067
|$19,046
|$20,255
|Clean
|$17,753
|$18,713
|$19,895
|Average
|$17,127
|$18,047
|$19,174
|Rough
|$16,501
|$17,381
|$18,452
Estimated values
2019 Jeep Renegade Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,972
|$18,123
|$19,541
|Clean
|$16,677
|$17,806
|$19,193
|Average
|$16,089
|$17,173
|$18,497
|Rough
|$15,501
|$16,539
|$17,802
Estimated values
2019 Jeep Renegade High Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (1.3L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,700
|$21,652
|$22,829
|Clean
|$20,341
|$21,274
|$22,423
|Average
|$19,624
|$20,517
|$21,610
|Rough
|$18,906
|$19,760
|$20,798
Estimated values
2019 Jeep Renegade Latitude 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,800
|$17,825
|$19,088
|Clean
|$16,509
|$17,513
|$18,749
|Average
|$15,927
|$16,890
|$18,069
|Rough
|$15,344
|$16,267
|$17,390
Estimated values
2019 Jeep Renegade Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,659
|$19,618
|$20,801
|Clean
|$18,336
|$19,275
|$20,431
|Average
|$17,689
|$18,590
|$19,690
|Rough
|$17,043
|$17,904
|$18,950