2019 Jeep Renegade Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2019 Jeep Renegade High Altitude 4dr SUV (1.3L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,802$20,776$21,980
Clean$19,459$20,413$21,589
Average$18,773$19,687$20,806
Rough$18,087$18,961$20,024
2019 Jeep Renegade Sport 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,633$16,700$18,015
Clean$15,362$16,408$17,694
Average$14,820$15,825$17,053
Rough$14,279$15,241$16,412
2019 Jeep Renegade Limited 4dr SUV (1.3L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,928$18,831$19,945
Clean$17,618$18,502$19,590
Average$16,996$17,844$18,880
Rough$16,375$17,186$18,170
2019 Jeep Renegade Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (1.3L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,516$20,414$21,523
Clean$19,178$20,058$21,140
Average$18,501$19,344$20,374
Rough$17,825$18,631$19,608
2019 Jeep Renegade Trailhawk 4dr SUV 4WD (1.3L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,027$21,038$22,285
Clean$19,680$20,670$21,888
Average$18,986$19,935$21,095
Rough$18,292$19,200$20,302
2019 Jeep Renegade Altitude 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,420$18,486$19,800
Clean$17,118$18,163$19,447
Average$16,515$17,517$18,742
Rough$15,911$16,871$18,037
2019 Jeep Renegade Latitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,067$19,046$20,255
Clean$17,753$18,713$19,895
Average$17,127$18,047$19,174
Rough$16,501$17,381$18,452
2019 Jeep Renegade Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,972$18,123$19,541
Clean$16,677$17,806$19,193
Average$16,089$17,173$18,497
Rough$15,501$16,539$17,802
2019 Jeep Renegade High Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (1.3L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,700$21,652$22,829
Clean$20,341$21,274$22,423
Average$19,624$20,517$21,610
Rough$18,906$19,760$20,798
2019 Jeep Renegade Latitude 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,800$17,825$19,088
Clean$16,509$17,513$18,749
Average$15,927$16,890$18,069
Rough$15,344$16,267$17,390
2019 Jeep Renegade Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,659$19,618$20,801
Clean$18,336$19,275$20,431
Average$17,689$18,590$19,690
Rough$17,043$17,904$18,950
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2019 Jeep Renegade on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2019 Jeep Renegade with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $15,362 for one in "Clean" condition and about $16,408 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Jeep Renegade is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2019 Jeep Renegade with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $15,362 for one in "Clean" condition and about $16,408 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2019 Jeep Renegade, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2019 Jeep Renegade with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $15,362 for one in "Clean" condition and about $16,408 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2019 Jeep Renegade. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2019 Jeep Renegade and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2019 Jeep Renegade ranges from $14,279 to $18,015, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2019 Jeep Renegade is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.