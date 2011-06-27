Estimated values
2019 INFINITI QX50 PURE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,756
|$30,979
|$33,721
|Clean
|$28,249
|$30,429
|$33,111
|Average
|$27,233
|$29,328
|$31,891
|Rough
|$26,218
|$28,228
|$30,670
Estimated values
2019 INFINITI QX50 ESSENTIAL 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,818
|$33,877
|$36,419
|Clean
|$31,257
|$33,275
|$35,760
|Average
|$30,133
|$32,072
|$34,442
|Rough
|$29,010
|$30,868
|$33,124
Estimated values
2019 INFINITI QX50 LUXE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,084
|$31,096
|$33,580
|Clean
|$28,571
|$30,544
|$32,973
|Average
|$27,544
|$29,439
|$31,757
|Rough
|$26,517
|$28,335
|$30,542
Estimated values
2019 INFINITI QX50 ESSENTIAL 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,264
|$35,322
|$37,866
|Clean
|$32,677
|$34,695
|$37,181
|Average
|$31,502
|$33,440
|$35,810
|Rough
|$30,328
|$32,185
|$34,440
Estimated values
2019 INFINITI QX50 PURE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,073
|$30,792
|$32,916
|Clean
|$28,560
|$30,245
|$32,320
|Average
|$27,533
|$29,151
|$31,129
|Rough
|$26,507
|$28,058
|$29,938
Estimated values
2019 INFINITI QX50 LUXE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,410
|$32,464
|$35,001
|Clean
|$29,873
|$31,888
|$34,367
|Average
|$28,799
|$30,734
|$33,101
|Rough
|$27,725
|$29,581
|$31,834