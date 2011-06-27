  1. Home
Estimated values
2019 Jaguar XJ XJL Portfolio 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$49,573$52,751$56,654
Clean$48,603$51,724$55,551
Average$46,664$49,670$53,344
Rough$44,725$47,616$51,137
2019 Jaguar XJ R-Sport 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$41,405$44,051$47,301
Clean$40,595$43,194$46,380
Average$38,976$41,478$44,537
Rough$37,356$39,763$42,695
2019 Jaguar XJ Supercharged 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$54,021$58,908$64,903
Clean$52,964$57,761$63,639
Average$50,851$55,467$61,110
Rough$48,738$53,173$58,582
2019 Jaguar XJ R-Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$44,274$47,427$51,300
Clean$43,408$46,504$50,300
Average$41,676$44,657$48,302
Rough$39,945$42,811$46,304
2019 Jaguar XJ XJL Supercharged 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$55,393$60,405$66,552
Clean$54,310$59,229$65,255
Average$52,143$56,877$62,663
Rough$49,976$54,525$60,070
2019 Jaguar XJ XJ50 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$51,118$54,390$58,409
Clean$50,118$53,331$57,271
Average$48,119$51,214$54,996
Rough$46,119$49,096$52,721
2019 Jaguar XJ XJR575 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$83,575$85,820$88,598
Clean$81,940$84,150$86,873
Average$78,671$80,808$83,421
Rough$75,402$77,466$79,970
2019 Jaguar XJ XJ50 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$65,880$69,211$73,308
Clean$64,591$67,863$71,880
Average$62,014$65,168$69,025
Rough$59,438$62,473$66,169
2019 Jaguar XJ XJL Portfolio 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$48,337$51,306$54,953
Clean$47,392$50,307$53,883
Average$45,501$48,309$51,742
Rough$43,610$46,311$49,602
2019 Jaguar XJ XJ50 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$49,477$52,725$56,714
Clean$48,510$51,698$55,609
Average$46,574$49,645$53,400
Rough$44,639$47,592$51,190
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2019 Jaguar XJ on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2019 Jaguar XJ with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $40,595 for one in "Clean" condition and about $43,194 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels.
