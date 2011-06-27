Estimated values
2019 Jaguar XJ XJL Portfolio 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$49,573
|$52,751
|$56,654
|Clean
|$48,603
|$51,724
|$55,551
|Average
|$46,664
|$49,670
|$53,344
|Rough
|$44,725
|$47,616
|$51,137
Estimated values
2019 Jaguar XJ R-Sport 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$41,405
|$44,051
|$47,301
|Clean
|$40,595
|$43,194
|$46,380
|Average
|$38,976
|$41,478
|$44,537
|Rough
|$37,356
|$39,763
|$42,695
Estimated values
2019 Jaguar XJ Supercharged 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$54,021
|$58,908
|$64,903
|Clean
|$52,964
|$57,761
|$63,639
|Average
|$50,851
|$55,467
|$61,110
|Rough
|$48,738
|$53,173
|$58,582
Estimated values
2019 Jaguar XJ R-Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$44,274
|$47,427
|$51,300
|Clean
|$43,408
|$46,504
|$50,300
|Average
|$41,676
|$44,657
|$48,302
|Rough
|$39,945
|$42,811
|$46,304
Estimated values
2019 Jaguar XJ XJL Supercharged 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$55,393
|$60,405
|$66,552
|Clean
|$54,310
|$59,229
|$65,255
|Average
|$52,143
|$56,877
|$62,663
|Rough
|$49,976
|$54,525
|$60,070
Estimated values
2019 Jaguar XJ XJ50 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$51,118
|$54,390
|$58,409
|Clean
|$50,118
|$53,331
|$57,271
|Average
|$48,119
|$51,214
|$54,996
|Rough
|$46,119
|$49,096
|$52,721
Estimated values
2019 Jaguar XJ XJR575 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$83,575
|$85,820
|$88,598
|Clean
|$81,940
|$84,150
|$86,873
|Average
|$78,671
|$80,808
|$83,421
|Rough
|$75,402
|$77,466
|$79,970
Estimated values
2019 Jaguar XJ XJ50 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$65,880
|$69,211
|$73,308
|Clean
|$64,591
|$67,863
|$71,880
|Average
|$62,014
|$65,168
|$69,025
|Rough
|$59,438
|$62,473
|$66,169
Estimated values
2019 Jaguar XJ XJL Portfolio 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$48,337
|$51,306
|$54,953
|Clean
|$47,392
|$50,307
|$53,883
|Average
|$45,501
|$48,309
|$51,742
|Rough
|$43,610
|$46,311
|$49,602
Estimated values
2019 Jaguar XJ XJ50 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$49,477
|$52,725
|$56,714
|Clean
|$48,510
|$51,698
|$55,609
|Average
|$46,574
|$49,645
|$53,400
|Rough
|$44,639
|$47,592
|$51,190