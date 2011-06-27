Estimated values
2003 Jeep Wrangler X 4WD 2dr Convertible SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,816
|$5,838
|$6,899
|Clean
|$3,443
|$5,263
|$6,226
|Average
|$2,695
|$4,114
|$4,878
|Rough
|$1,948
|$2,965
|$3,531
Estimated values
2003 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 4WD 2dr Convertible SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,617
|$8,036
|$9,300
|Clean
|$5,067
|$7,245
|$8,392
|Average
|$3,968
|$5,663
|$6,576
|Rough
|$2,868
|$4,081
|$4,760
Estimated values
2003 Jeep Wrangler SE 4WD 2dr Convertible SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,005
|$5,212
|$6,376
|Clean
|$2,711
|$4,699
|$5,753
|Average
|$2,123
|$3,673
|$4,508
|Rough
|$1,534
|$2,647
|$3,263
Estimated values
2003 Jeep Wrangler Sahara 4WD 2dr Convertible SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,245
|$7,503
|$8,685
|Clean
|$4,731
|$6,765
|$7,837
|Average
|$3,705
|$5,287
|$6,141
|Rough
|$2,678
|$3,810
|$4,444
Estimated values
2003 Jeep Wrangler Sport 4WD 2dr Convertible SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,123
|$6,557
|$7,837
|Clean
|$3,719
|$5,912
|$7,072
|Average
|$2,912
|$4,621
|$5,542
|Rough
|$2,105
|$3,330
|$4,011