Estimated values
2009 Toyota Corolla S 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,788
|$5,226
|$6,086
|Clean
|$3,476
|$4,809
|$5,603
|Average
|$2,853
|$3,976
|$4,637
|Rough
|$2,230
|$3,143
|$3,670
Estimated values
2009 Toyota Corolla XLE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,001
|$5,463
|$6,337
|Clean
|$3,672
|$5,027
|$5,833
|Average
|$3,014
|$4,156
|$4,827
|Rough
|$2,355
|$3,285
|$3,821
Estimated values
2009 Toyota Corolla XRS 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,961
|$5,653
|$6,663
|Clean
|$3,635
|$5,202
|$6,134
|Average
|$2,983
|$4,301
|$5,076
|Rough
|$2,332
|$3,400
|$4,018
Estimated values
2009 Toyota Corolla S 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,001
|$5,499
|$6,396
|Clean
|$3,672
|$5,061
|$5,888
|Average
|$3,014
|$4,184
|$4,872
|Rough
|$2,355
|$3,307
|$3,857
Estimated values
2009 Toyota Corolla LE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,836
|$5,277
|$6,138
|Clean
|$3,520
|$4,856
|$5,651
|Average
|$2,889
|$4,015
|$4,676
|Rough
|$2,258
|$3,173
|$3,701
Estimated values
2009 Toyota Corolla 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,870
|$5,394
|$6,303
|Clean
|$3,552
|$4,964
|$5,803
|Average
|$2,915
|$4,104
|$4,802
|Rough
|$2,279
|$3,244
|$3,801
Estimated values
2009 Toyota Corolla 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,597
|$4,915
|$5,704
|Clean
|$3,301
|$4,523
|$5,251
|Average
|$2,709
|$3,740
|$4,345
|Rough
|$2,117
|$2,956
|$3,439
Estimated values
2009 Toyota Corolla XRS 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,733
|$6,512
|$7,575
|Clean
|$4,344
|$5,993
|$6,974
|Average
|$3,565
|$4,954
|$5,771
|Rough
|$2,786
|$3,916
|$4,568