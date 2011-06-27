  1. Home
Estimated values
2009 Toyota Corolla S 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,788$5,226$6,086
Clean$3,476$4,809$5,603
Average$2,853$3,976$4,637
Rough$2,230$3,143$3,670
Estimated values
2009 Toyota Corolla XLE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,001$5,463$6,337
Clean$3,672$5,027$5,833
Average$3,014$4,156$4,827
Rough$2,355$3,285$3,821
Estimated values
2009 Toyota Corolla XRS 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,961$5,653$6,663
Clean$3,635$5,202$6,134
Average$2,983$4,301$5,076
Rough$2,332$3,400$4,018
Estimated values
2009 Toyota Corolla S 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,001$5,499$6,396
Clean$3,672$5,061$5,888
Average$3,014$4,184$4,872
Rough$2,355$3,307$3,857
Estimated values
2009 Toyota Corolla LE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,836$5,277$6,138
Clean$3,520$4,856$5,651
Average$2,889$4,015$4,676
Rough$2,258$3,173$3,701
Estimated values
2009 Toyota Corolla 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,870$5,394$6,303
Clean$3,552$4,964$5,803
Average$2,915$4,104$4,802
Rough$2,279$3,244$3,801
Estimated values
2009 Toyota Corolla 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,597$4,915$5,704
Clean$3,301$4,523$5,251
Average$2,709$3,740$4,345
Rough$2,117$2,956$3,439
Estimated values
2009 Toyota Corolla XRS 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,733$6,512$7,575
Clean$4,344$5,993$6,974
Average$3,565$4,954$5,771
Rough$2,786$3,916$4,568
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2009 Toyota Corolla on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2009 Toyota Corolla with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,301 for one in "Clean" condition and about $4,523 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2009 Toyota Corolla. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2009 Toyota Corolla and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2009 Toyota Corolla ranges from $2,117 to $5,704, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
