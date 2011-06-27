Used 2001 Toyota Celica Consumer Reviews
LOVE my Celica!! So sad I have to give her away :(
I bought from a private seller in 2005 and I could not be any happier with it. It had 27,000 miles then and has 117,000 miles now with absolutely no mechanical issues whatsoever. The only money spent on this car is oil changes, tires, and the fuel gage detector (wasn't expensive). Gets amazing gas mileage but definitely struggles to get up to speed and up hills which is to be expected from a 4-cylinder. Handling is perfect, could turn a U-turn on a dime, and super fun to drive. There is definitely a lack of space if you want to fit more than 2.5 people in there. I am 6' tall though and have had no issues besides ducking down due to it being so close to the ground. Great car!!!
Celicas Are So Fun To Drive
I have nothing but great things to say about Celicas. I love mine and haven't had any problems with it! So many people tell me how nice my car is. It is the best looking sporty car that gets such good gas mileage! It's got a lot of horse power for a 4 cylinder. I plan to keep my Celica for years to come!
The most fun I've ever had in a car
My 01 turns 15 years old this January. It has almost 180k on the odo and has had all maintenance Toyota suggested; all done at dealerships or buy a certified Toyota/Lexus mechanic. I have recently decided to mod into a show car. This car runs like new has minor rock chips and leather wear. At 15 as it sits, it's an A+ ride. The handling is outstanding, braking excellent, and acceleration is exillerating. This is by far the most fun I have ever had driving a car.
Ten Years Old...Going Strong
Bought this car three months ago for a commuter to and from work. It had 107,000 at time of purchase and now has 110,000. This car is amazing. It runs great, has plenty of power and everything works. Plus I'm getting 32 mpg! How many American made cars are still on the road after 10 years and look and run as good as this one?
Reliable, Light-Weight, Easily Tuned
Extremely reliable. In 7 years, I've changed the battery once, and at 141,000 kms, the front brakes finally needed service. Back brakes they tell me have half the original material. I wanted a firmer suspension and a bit more hp, so I gave it a light tuning: AEM cold air intake, TRD cat-back system, shocks, lowering springs, and sway bars. The car ride extremely firm, but: a) never bottoms-out; b) it's much safer with a terrific grip (Toyota claims 0.90 with my set up) and lane change capability (+5 mi/h). I've no use for a back seat except to reduce insurance costs and carry my laptop. At 6'1", I can lie flat in the front. I've also carried a 78" x 30" sheet of acrylic in the back.
