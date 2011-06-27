Used 2009 Toyota Camry Sedan Consumer Reviews

Refined motoring phillipg2 , 08/01/2012 16 of 16 people found this review helpful This is the third Camry I have owned, a 93 LE, 141,000; 02 XLE ,149,000 and now a 09 XLE. This is by far the smoothest riding and comfortable edition of these word class sedans. I see no drop off of the fit and finish, I get great gas mileage (4 cyc) and the engine is so quiet. A Lexsus without the additional $10,0000 cost and reg gas, to boot! Report Abuse

2009 Base Camry balkania , 05/02/2014 31 of 33 people found this review helpful Bought the car brand new (3 miles on it). Currently I have 130,000 miles on it and I've had zero issues. I drive mostly highway, very little stop and go. Out of boredom I changed the spark plugs and the PCV Valve at around 80,000 miles. Been changing my own oil since the 50,000 mile mark. The only issue is the oil consumption. From the 50,000 mile mark to now the car would consume 2 quarts out of the 4.5 i put in over 5000 miles. On the most recent oil change I only got back 1.5 quarts of the 5 quarts I put in .(added 1/2 quart at around 3000 miles). Seems like the car has turned a corner Report Abuse

Oil today and gone tomorrow! Tonya Stafford , 05/01/2016 LE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A) 22 of 23 people found this review helpful I have had oil consumption issues since about year one. I have owned it 8 years and have complained continually about the oil consumption issues. It uses a quart by 1300 miles after an oil change and another quart at 1100 more. I have driven it until it wouldn't crank only to discover there was no visible oil on the dip stick. I had the oil consumption test and qualified, waited almost a year on a waiting list to find out by accident that it was not documented correctly. I recently qualified again and am now waiting for the necessary parts which could take some time to come in. Seriously, my engine might be shot by then. Not sure I'll buy another Toyota, after all, this is the same car that caused me to almost crash as my gas peddle got stuck and drove me through main street at about 65 mph! Toyota should be better than this. Other than those two major problems, the car has been pretty good. My husband's Toyota Tundra is 14 years old and has 200,000 miles with no problems yet and we bought it new. Toyota might have slipped on quality where it mattered during the years my car was made. I traded this car in September of 2016. Toyota had still not managed to get the parts to fix my car's oil consumption problems. It had a sticky dash that was on recall and I was just less than 200 down on the list to get it fixed. It had 123,000 miles on it. I just could not deal with the issues anymore. I did not replace it with a Toyota. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Dashboard Sticky and Melting in Sunlight ses4747 , 05/29/2013 34 of 37 people found this review helpful I bought this car used. In the 1st week my dashboard appeared overly shiny and sticky to touch. In the 3 weeks I've had it my dash as begun st melt literally with small to medium size holes in it. If anyone has the same problem I'd like to know. [HTML removed]. Report Abuse