Used 2009 Toyota Camry Sedan Consumer Reviews
Refined motoring
This is the third Camry I have owned, a 93 LE, 141,000; 02 XLE ,149,000 and now a 09 XLE. This is by far the smoothest riding and comfortable edition of these word class sedans. I see no drop off of the fit and finish, I get great gas mileage (4 cyc) and the engine is so quiet. A Lexsus without the additional $10,0000 cost and reg gas, to boot!
2009 Base Camry
Bought the car brand new (3 miles on it). Currently I have 130,000 miles on it and I've had zero issues. I drive mostly highway, very little stop and go. Out of boredom I changed the spark plugs and the PCV Valve at around 80,000 miles. Been changing my own oil since the 50,000 mile mark. The only issue is the oil consumption. From the 50,000 mile mark to now the car would consume 2 quarts out of the 4.5 i put in over 5000 miles. On the most recent oil change I only got back 1.5 quarts of the 5 quarts I put in .(added 1/2 quart at around 3000 miles). Seems like the car has turned a corner
Oil today and gone tomorrow!
I have had oil consumption issues since about year one. I have owned it 8 years and have complained continually about the oil consumption issues. It uses a quart by 1300 miles after an oil change and another quart at 1100 more. I have driven it until it wouldn't crank only to discover there was no visible oil on the dip stick. I had the oil consumption test and qualified, waited almost a year on a waiting list to find out by accident that it was not documented correctly. I recently qualified again and am now waiting for the necessary parts which could take some time to come in. Seriously, my engine might be shot by then. Not sure I'll buy another Toyota, after all, this is the same car that caused me to almost crash as my gas peddle got stuck and drove me through main street at about 65 mph! Toyota should be better than this. Other than those two major problems, the car has been pretty good. My husband's Toyota Tundra is 14 years old and has 200,000 miles with no problems yet and we bought it new. Toyota might have slipped on quality where it mattered during the years my car was made. I traded this car in September of 2016. Toyota had still not managed to get the parts to fix my car's oil consumption problems. It had a sticky dash that was on recall and I was just less than 200 down on the list to get it fixed. It had 123,000 miles on it. I just could not deal with the issues anymore. I did not replace it with a Toyota.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Dashboard Sticky and Melting in Sunlight
I bought this car used. In the 1st week my dashboard appeared overly shiny and sticky to touch. In the 3 weeks I've had it my dash as begun st melt literally with small to medium size holes in it. If anyone has the same problem I'd like to know. [HTML removed].
I am in awe at what a piece of crap this car is
Leased a 2009 Camry Le back in the summer of '08. Couldn't be more disappointed. I have had the weirdest problems with this car, ie accelerator and brake pedals that have a mind of their own. In the past year the car has developed an annoying and extremely dangerous problem where the tension of the gas pedal seems to be constantly changing. Sometimes, it responds with just the slightest amount of pressure, other times, applying it with the exact same amount of force results in no acceleration at all. It's like the car encounters dead spots where it simply refuses to accelerate. You'll need a burst of power to pass or just to get out of someone's way, and it won't be there!
Sponsored cars related to the Camry
Related Used 2009 Toyota Camry Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner