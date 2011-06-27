Estimated values
2007 Toyota Camry SE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,348
|$4,676
|$5,405
|Clean
|$3,031
|$4,238
|$4,898
|Average
|$2,395
|$3,364
|$3,886
|Rough
|$1,760
|$2,490
|$2,874
Estimated values
2007 Toyota Camry CE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,034
|$4,027
|$4,575
|Clean
|$2,746
|$3,650
|$4,147
|Average
|$2,170
|$2,897
|$3,290
|Rough
|$1,595
|$2,144
|$2,433
Estimated values
2007 Toyota Camry XLE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,936
|$5,425
|$6,244
|Clean
|$3,562
|$4,918
|$5,659
|Average
|$2,816
|$3,903
|$4,490
|Rough
|$2,069
|$2,889
|$3,320
Estimated values
2007 Toyota Camry XLE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,221
|$5,756
|$6,601
|Clean
|$3,821
|$5,218
|$5,983
|Average
|$3,020
|$4,142
|$4,747
|Rough
|$2,219
|$3,066
|$3,510
Estimated values
2007 Toyota Camry LE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,574
|$5,118
|$5,966
|Clean
|$3,235
|$4,640
|$5,407
|Average
|$2,557
|$3,683
|$4,290
|Rough
|$1,879
|$2,726
|$3,172
Estimated values
2007 Toyota Camry SE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,541
|$4,886
|$5,627
|Clean
|$3,205
|$4,430
|$5,100
|Average
|$2,533
|$3,516
|$4,046
|Rough
|$1,861
|$2,602
|$2,992
Estimated values
2007 Toyota Camry LE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,192
|$4,585
|$5,350
|Clean
|$2,889
|$4,157
|$4,849
|Average
|$2,284
|$3,299
|$3,847
|Rough
|$1,678
|$2,442
|$2,845
Estimated values
2007 Toyota Camry LE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,322
|$4,614
|$5,325
|Clean
|$3,006
|$4,183
|$4,826
|Average
|$2,376
|$3,320
|$3,829
|Rough
|$1,746
|$2,457
|$2,831
Estimated values
2007 Toyota Camry CE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,298
|$4,516
|$5,187
|Clean
|$2,985
|$4,093
|$4,701
|Average
|$2,360
|$3,249
|$3,729
|Rough
|$1,734
|$2,405
|$2,758
Estimated values
2007 Toyota Camry SE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,762
|$5,268
|$6,094
|Clean
|$3,405
|$4,775
|$5,524
|Average
|$2,691
|$3,790
|$4,382
|Rough
|$1,977
|$2,805
|$3,241