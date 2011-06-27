  1. Home
Estimated values
2007 Toyota Camry SE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,348$4,676$5,405
Clean$3,031$4,238$4,898
Average$2,395$3,364$3,886
Rough$1,760$2,490$2,874
2007 Toyota Camry CE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,034$4,027$4,575
Clean$2,746$3,650$4,147
Average$2,170$2,897$3,290
Rough$1,595$2,144$2,433
2007 Toyota Camry XLE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,936$5,425$6,244
Clean$3,562$4,918$5,659
Average$2,816$3,903$4,490
Rough$2,069$2,889$3,320
2007 Toyota Camry XLE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,221$5,756$6,601
Clean$3,821$5,218$5,983
Average$3,020$4,142$4,747
Rough$2,219$3,066$3,510
2007 Toyota Camry LE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,574$5,118$5,966
Clean$3,235$4,640$5,407
Average$2,557$3,683$4,290
Rough$1,879$2,726$3,172
2007 Toyota Camry SE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,541$4,886$5,627
Clean$3,205$4,430$5,100
Average$2,533$3,516$4,046
Rough$1,861$2,602$2,992
2007 Toyota Camry LE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,192$4,585$5,350
Clean$2,889$4,157$4,849
Average$2,284$3,299$3,847
Rough$1,678$2,442$2,845
2007 Toyota Camry LE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,322$4,614$5,325
Clean$3,006$4,183$4,826
Average$2,376$3,320$3,829
Rough$1,746$2,457$2,831
2007 Toyota Camry CE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,298$4,516$5,187
Clean$2,985$4,093$4,701
Average$2,360$3,249$3,729
Rough$1,734$2,405$2,758
2007 Toyota Camry SE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,762$5,268$6,094
Clean$3,405$4,775$5,524
Average$2,691$3,790$4,382
Rough$1,977$2,805$3,241
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2007 Toyota Camry on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2007 Toyota Camry with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,746 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,650 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
The value of a used 2007 Toyota Camry ranges from $1,595 to $4,575, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2007 Toyota Camry is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.