Estimated values
2012 Toyota Prius Three 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,089
|$10,244
|$11,989
|Clean
|$7,533
|$9,550
|$11,151
|Average
|$6,420
|$8,160
|$9,474
|Rough
|$5,307
|$6,771
|$7,798
Estimated values
2012 Toyota Prius One 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,062
|$8,721
|$10,074
|Clean
|$6,576
|$8,129
|$9,369
|Average
|$5,604
|$6,946
|$7,961
|Rough
|$4,633
|$5,764
|$6,552
Estimated values
2012 Toyota Prius Five 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,973
|$11,380
|$13,328
|Clean
|$8,355
|$10,608
|$12,396
|Average
|$7,121
|$9,065
|$10,533
|Rough
|$5,887
|$7,522
|$8,669
Estimated values
2012 Toyota Prius Four 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,688
|$10,916
|$12,723
|Clean
|$8,091
|$10,175
|$11,833
|Average
|$6,895
|$8,695
|$10,054
|Rough
|$5,700
|$7,214
|$8,275
Estimated values
2012 Toyota Prius Two 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,622
|$9,716
|$11,408
|Clean
|$7,097
|$9,057
|$10,610
|Average
|$6,049
|$7,739
|$9,015
|Rough
|$5,000
|$6,421
|$7,420