Estimated values
2015 Kia Soul + 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,238
|$9,189
|$11,198
|Clean
|$6,908
|$8,779
|$10,667
|Average
|$6,249
|$7,960
|$9,606
|Rough
|$5,590
|$7,141
|$8,544
Estimated values
2015 Kia Soul 4dr Wagon (1.6L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,963
|$8,883
|$10,856
|Clean
|$6,646
|$8,487
|$10,342
|Average
|$6,012
|$7,695
|$9,312
|Rough
|$5,378
|$6,904
|$8,283
Estimated values
2015 Kia Soul 4dr Wagon (1.6L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,135
|$7,776
|$9,466
|Clean
|$5,856
|$7,429
|$9,018
|Average
|$5,297
|$6,736
|$8,120
|Rough
|$4,738
|$6,043
|$7,223
Estimated values
2015 Kia Soul ! 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,967
|$10,057
|$12,212
|Clean
|$7,605
|$9,609
|$11,633
|Average
|$6,879
|$8,713
|$10,475
|Rough
|$6,154
|$7,816
|$9,317