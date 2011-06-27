Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 RST 4dr Crew Cab 6.6 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$36,056
|$36,732
|$37,573
|Clean
|$35,371
|$36,034
|$36,855
|Average
|$34,001
|$34,639
|$35,418
|Rough
|$32,631
|$33,243
|$33,981
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Custom Trail Boss 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$38,281
|$38,997
|$39,891
|Clean
|$37,554
|$38,256
|$39,128
|Average
|$36,099
|$36,775
|$37,603
|Rough
|$34,644
|$35,293
|$36,077
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 RST 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$38,545
|$39,266
|$40,167
|Clean
|$37,813
|$38,521
|$39,399
|Average
|$36,348
|$37,029
|$37,863
|Rough
|$34,883
|$35,537
|$36,326
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.6 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,903
|$33,080
|$34,534
|Clean
|$31,297
|$32,451
|$33,874
|Average
|$30,085
|$31,195
|$32,553
|Rough
|$28,872
|$29,938
|$31,232
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 RST 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$35,810
|$36,479
|$37,316
|Clean
|$35,129
|$35,786
|$36,602
|Average
|$33,768
|$34,401
|$35,175
|Rough
|$32,408
|$33,015
|$33,748
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,218
|$31,802
|$32,532
|Clean
|$30,625
|$31,198
|$31,909
|Average
|$29,439
|$29,990
|$30,665
|Rough
|$28,252
|$28,782
|$29,421
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Custom 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,236
|$34,011
|$34,975
|Clean
|$32,604
|$33,365
|$34,306
|Average
|$31,341
|$32,073
|$32,969
|Rough
|$30,078
|$30,781
|$31,631
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,926
|$35,580
|$36,396
|Clean
|$34,263
|$34,904
|$35,700
|Average
|$32,936
|$33,553
|$34,308
|Rough
|$31,608
|$32,201
|$32,916
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,161
|$28,315
|$29,739
|Clean
|$26,645
|$27,777
|$29,170
|Average
|$25,613
|$26,701
|$28,033
|Rough
|$24,580
|$25,626
|$26,895
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 6.6 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$39,629
|$40,371
|$41,296
|Clean
|$38,876
|$39,604
|$40,507
|Average
|$37,370
|$38,070
|$38,927
|Rough
|$35,864
|$36,537
|$37,348
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ 4dr Double Cab SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$36,938
|$37,630
|$38,492
|Clean
|$36,237
|$36,915
|$37,756
|Average
|$34,833
|$35,486
|$36,284
|Rough
|$33,429
|$34,056
|$34,812
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 High Country 4dr Crew Cab 6.6 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$45,780
|$46,637
|$47,706
|Clean
|$44,910
|$45,751
|$46,794
|Average
|$43,170
|$43,980
|$44,970
|Rough
|$41,431
|$42,208
|$43,145
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT Trail Boss 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$42,837
|$43,639
|$44,639
|Clean
|$42,023
|$42,810
|$43,786
|Average
|$40,396
|$41,152
|$42,078
|Rough
|$38,768
|$39,495
|$40,371
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 RST 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$36,456
|$37,138
|$37,990
|Clean
|$35,763
|$36,433
|$37,263
|Average
|$34,378
|$35,022
|$35,810
|Rough
|$32,992
|$33,611
|$34,358
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Custom Trail Boss 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.6 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$36,635
|$37,320
|$38,176
|Clean
|$35,939
|$36,611
|$37,446
|Average
|$34,547
|$35,193
|$35,986
|Rough
|$33,154
|$33,775
|$34,525
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.6 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$42,348
|$43,140
|$44,129
|Clean
|$41,543
|$42,321
|$43,286
|Average
|$39,934
|$40,682
|$41,598
|Rough
|$38,325
|$39,043
|$39,910
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Custom 4dr Double Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,244
|$31,097
|$32,154
|Clean
|$29,669
|$30,506
|$31,539
|Average
|$28,520
|$29,325
|$30,309
|Rough
|$27,371
|$28,144
|$29,079
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 4dr Double Cab SB (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,844
|$32,572
|$33,475
|Clean
|$31,239
|$31,953
|$32,835
|Average
|$30,029
|$30,716
|$31,555
|Rough
|$28,819
|$29,478
|$30,275
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 4dr Double Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,439
|$27,259
|$28,275
|Clean
|$25,937
|$26,742
|$27,734
|Average
|$24,932
|$25,706
|$26,653
|Rough
|$23,928
|$24,670
|$25,572
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$39,988
|$40,736
|$41,671
|Clean
|$39,228
|$39,963
|$40,874
|Average
|$37,709
|$38,415
|$39,280
|Rough
|$36,189
|$36,868
|$37,687
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 High Country 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$48,248
|$49,151
|$50,277
|Clean
|$47,331
|$48,217
|$49,316
|Average
|$45,498
|$46,350
|$47,393
|Rough
|$43,664
|$44,483
|$45,470
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,005
|$29,843
|$30,882
|Clean
|$28,454
|$29,276
|$30,292
|Average
|$27,351
|$28,142
|$29,110
|Rough
|$26,249
|$27,009
|$27,929
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 6.6 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,241
|$30,237
|$31,468
|Clean
|$28,685
|$29,662
|$30,866
|Average
|$27,574
|$28,514
|$29,663
|Rough
|$26,463
|$27,365
|$28,459
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT Trail Boss 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$39,687
|$40,430
|$41,356
|Clean
|$38,933
|$39,662
|$40,566
|Average
|$37,425
|$38,126
|$38,984
|Rough
|$35,916
|$36,590
|$37,402
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 RST 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.6 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$38,779
|$39,504
|$40,411
|Clean
|$38,042
|$38,754
|$39,638
|Average
|$36,568
|$37,253
|$38,092
|Rough
|$35,095
|$35,753
|$36,547
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$42,740
|$43,540
|$44,538
|Clean
|$41,928
|$42,713
|$43,687
|Average
|$40,303
|$41,059
|$41,983
|Rough
|$38,679
|$39,405
|$40,280
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 RST 4dr Double Cab SB (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,828
|$34,460
|$35,250
|Clean
|$33,185
|$33,805
|$34,576
|Average
|$31,899
|$32,496
|$33,228
|Rough
|$30,614
|$31,187
|$31,880
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Custom 4dr Crew Cab 6.6 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,185
|$32,891
|$33,770
|Clean
|$31,573
|$32,266
|$33,124
|Average
|$30,350
|$31,016
|$31,833
|Rough
|$29,127
|$29,767
|$30,541
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,083
|$34,721
|$35,518
|Clean
|$33,435
|$34,061
|$34,838
|Average
|$32,140
|$32,742
|$33,480
|Rough
|$30,845
|$31,423
|$32,122
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Custom 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,899
|$33,515
|$34,283
|Clean
|$32,274
|$32,878
|$33,628
|Average
|$31,023
|$31,605
|$32,317
|Rough
|$29,773
|$30,332
|$31,005
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 4dr Crew Cab 6.6 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,487
|$35,134
|$35,939
|Clean
|$33,832
|$34,467
|$35,252
|Average
|$32,522
|$33,132
|$33,878
|Rough
|$31,211
|$31,797
|$32,503
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,149
|$24,109
|$25,294
|Clean
|$22,710
|$23,651
|$24,810
|Average
|$21,830
|$22,736
|$23,842
|Rough
|$20,950
|$21,820
|$22,875
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 High Country 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$45,534
|$46,386
|$47,450
|Clean
|$44,669
|$45,505
|$46,542
|Average
|$42,939
|$43,743
|$44,728
|Rough
|$41,208
|$41,981
|$42,913
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.6 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$37,212
|$37,909
|$38,778
|Clean
|$36,505
|$37,189
|$38,036
|Average
|$35,091
|$35,749
|$36,553
|Rough
|$33,677
|$34,309
|$35,070
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,647
|$28,583
|$29,740
|Clean
|$27,122
|$28,040
|$29,171
|Average
|$26,071
|$26,954
|$28,034
|Rough
|$25,021
|$25,868
|$26,896
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$37,387
|$38,087
|$38,960
|Clean
|$36,677
|$37,364
|$38,215
|Average
|$35,256
|$35,917
|$36,725
|Rough
|$33,835
|$34,470
|$35,235
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Custom Trail Boss 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,600
|$35,298
|$36,167
|Clean
|$33,943
|$34,628
|$35,475
|Average
|$32,628
|$33,287
|$34,092
|Rough
|$31,313
|$31,946
|$32,709
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Custom 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$35,472
|$36,136
|$36,965
|Clean
|$34,798
|$35,450
|$36,258
|Average
|$33,450
|$34,077
|$34,844
|Rough
|$32,102
|$32,704
|$33,430
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$39,524
|$40,263
|$41,187
|Clean
|$38,773
|$39,498
|$40,399
|Average
|$37,271
|$37,969
|$38,824
|Rough
|$35,769
|$36,439
|$37,249
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT Trail Boss 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.6 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$41,663
|$42,444
|$43,417
|Clean
|$40,872
|$41,637
|$42,586
|Average
|$39,289
|$40,025
|$40,926
|Rough
|$37,705
|$38,413
|$39,265
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Custom 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.6 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$35,314
|$35,974
|$36,799
|Clean
|$34,643
|$35,291
|$36,096
|Average
|$33,301
|$33,924
|$34,688
|Rough
|$31,959
|$32,558
|$33,281
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 High Country 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.6 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$48,495
|$49,403
|$50,535
|Clean
|$47,573
|$48,464
|$49,569
|Average
|$45,730
|$46,588
|$47,636
|Rough
|$43,888
|$44,711
|$45,703