Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 RST 4dr Crew Cab 6.6 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$36,056$36,732$37,573
Clean$35,371$36,034$36,855
Average$34,001$34,639$35,418
Rough$32,631$33,243$33,981
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Custom Trail Boss 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$38,281$38,997$39,891
Clean$37,554$38,256$39,128
Average$36,099$36,775$37,603
Rough$34,644$35,293$36,077
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 RST 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$38,545$39,266$40,167
Clean$37,813$38,521$39,399
Average$36,348$37,029$37,863
Rough$34,883$35,537$36,326
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.6 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,903$33,080$34,534
Clean$31,297$32,451$33,874
Average$30,085$31,195$32,553
Rough$28,872$29,938$31,232
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 RST 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$35,810$36,479$37,316
Clean$35,129$35,786$36,602
Average$33,768$34,401$35,175
Rough$32,408$33,015$33,748
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,218$31,802$32,532
Clean$30,625$31,198$31,909
Average$29,439$29,990$30,665
Rough$28,252$28,782$29,421
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Custom 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$33,236$34,011$34,975
Clean$32,604$33,365$34,306
Average$31,341$32,073$32,969
Rough$30,078$30,781$31,631
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$34,926$35,580$36,396
Clean$34,263$34,904$35,700
Average$32,936$33,553$34,308
Rough$31,608$32,201$32,916
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,161$28,315$29,739
Clean$26,645$27,777$29,170
Average$25,613$26,701$28,033
Rough$24,580$25,626$26,895
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 6.6 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$39,629$40,371$41,296
Clean$38,876$39,604$40,507
Average$37,370$38,070$38,927
Rough$35,864$36,537$37,348
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ 4dr Double Cab SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$36,938$37,630$38,492
Clean$36,237$36,915$37,756
Average$34,833$35,486$36,284
Rough$33,429$34,056$34,812
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 High Country 4dr Crew Cab 6.6 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$45,780$46,637$47,706
Clean$44,910$45,751$46,794
Average$43,170$43,980$44,970
Rough$41,431$42,208$43,145
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT Trail Boss 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$42,837$43,639$44,639
Clean$42,023$42,810$43,786
Average$40,396$41,152$42,078
Rough$38,768$39,495$40,371
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 RST 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$36,456$37,138$37,990
Clean$35,763$36,433$37,263
Average$34,378$35,022$35,810
Rough$32,992$33,611$34,358
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Custom Trail Boss 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.6 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$36,635$37,320$38,176
Clean$35,939$36,611$37,446
Average$34,547$35,193$35,986
Rough$33,154$33,775$34,525
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.6 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$42,348$43,140$44,129
Clean$41,543$42,321$43,286
Average$39,934$40,682$41,598
Rough$38,325$39,043$39,910
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Custom 4dr Double Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,244$31,097$32,154
Clean$29,669$30,506$31,539
Average$28,520$29,325$30,309
Rough$27,371$28,144$29,079
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 4dr Double Cab SB (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,844$32,572$33,475
Clean$31,239$31,953$32,835
Average$30,029$30,716$31,555
Rough$28,819$29,478$30,275
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 4dr Double Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,439$27,259$28,275
Clean$25,937$26,742$27,734
Average$24,932$25,706$26,653
Rough$23,928$24,670$25,572
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$39,988$40,736$41,671
Clean$39,228$39,963$40,874
Average$37,709$38,415$39,280
Rough$36,189$36,868$37,687
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 High Country 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$48,248$49,151$50,277
Clean$47,331$48,217$49,316
Average$45,498$46,350$47,393
Rough$43,664$44,483$45,470
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,005$29,843$30,882
Clean$28,454$29,276$30,292
Average$27,351$28,142$29,110
Rough$26,249$27,009$27,929
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 6.6 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,241$30,237$31,468
Clean$28,685$29,662$30,866
Average$27,574$28,514$29,663
Rough$26,463$27,365$28,459
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT Trail Boss 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$39,687$40,430$41,356
Clean$38,933$39,662$40,566
Average$37,425$38,126$38,984
Rough$35,916$36,590$37,402
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 RST 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.6 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$38,779$39,504$40,411
Clean$38,042$38,754$39,638
Average$36,568$37,253$38,092
Rough$35,095$35,753$36,547
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$42,740$43,540$44,538
Clean$41,928$42,713$43,687
Average$40,303$41,059$41,983
Rough$38,679$39,405$40,280
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 RST 4dr Double Cab SB (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$33,828$34,460$35,250
Clean$33,185$33,805$34,576
Average$31,899$32,496$33,228
Rough$30,614$31,187$31,880
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Custom 4dr Crew Cab 6.6 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$32,185$32,891$33,770
Clean$31,573$32,266$33,124
Average$30,350$31,016$31,833
Rough$29,127$29,767$30,541
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$34,083$34,721$35,518
Clean$33,435$34,061$34,838
Average$32,140$32,742$33,480
Rough$30,845$31,423$32,122
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Custom 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$32,899$33,515$34,283
Clean$32,274$32,878$33,628
Average$31,023$31,605$32,317
Rough$29,773$30,332$31,005
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 4dr Crew Cab 6.6 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$34,487$35,134$35,939
Clean$33,832$34,467$35,252
Average$32,522$33,132$33,878
Rough$31,211$31,797$32,503
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,149$24,109$25,294
Clean$22,710$23,651$24,810
Average$21,830$22,736$23,842
Rough$20,950$21,820$22,875
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 High Country 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$45,534$46,386$47,450
Clean$44,669$45,505$46,542
Average$42,939$43,743$44,728
Rough$41,208$41,981$42,913
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.6 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$37,212$37,909$38,778
Clean$36,505$37,189$38,036
Average$35,091$35,749$36,553
Rough$33,677$34,309$35,070
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,647$28,583$29,740
Clean$27,122$28,040$29,171
Average$26,071$26,954$28,034
Rough$25,021$25,868$26,896
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$37,387$38,087$38,960
Clean$36,677$37,364$38,215
Average$35,256$35,917$36,725
Rough$33,835$34,470$35,235
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Custom Trail Boss 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$34,600$35,298$36,167
Clean$33,943$34,628$35,475
Average$32,628$33,287$34,092
Rough$31,313$31,946$32,709
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Custom 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$35,472$36,136$36,965
Clean$34,798$35,450$36,258
Average$33,450$34,077$34,844
Rough$32,102$32,704$33,430
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$39,524$40,263$41,187
Clean$38,773$39,498$40,399
Average$37,271$37,969$38,824
Rough$35,769$36,439$37,249
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT Trail Boss 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.6 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$41,663$42,444$43,417
Clean$40,872$41,637$42,586
Average$39,289$40,025$40,926
Rough$37,705$38,413$39,265
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Custom 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.6 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$35,314$35,974$36,799
Clean$34,643$35,291$36,096
Average$33,301$33,924$34,688
Rough$31,959$32,558$33,281
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 High Country 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.6 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$48,495$49,403$50,535
Clean$47,573$48,464$49,569
Average$45,730$46,588$47,636
Rough$43,888$44,711$45,703
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $22,710 for one in "Clean" condition and about $23,651 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $22,710 for one in "Clean" condition and about $23,651 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $22,710 for one in "Clean" condition and about $23,651 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 ranges from $20,950 to $25,294, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.