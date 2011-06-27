Estimated values
2017 Hyundai Elantra Limited PZEV 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 10/16 (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,258
|$13,059
|$15,048
|Clean
|$10,937
|$12,695
|$14,603
|Average
|$10,295
|$11,969
|$13,712
|Rough
|$9,653
|$11,242
|$12,821
Estimated values
2017 Hyundai Elantra Sport 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,691
|$13,544
|$15,591
|Clean
|$11,358
|$13,167
|$15,130
|Average
|$10,691
|$12,413
|$14,207
|Rough
|$10,025
|$11,660
|$13,284
Estimated values
2017 Hyundai Elantra SE PZEV 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 10/16 (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,290
|$10,967
|$12,809
|Clean
|$9,025
|$10,661
|$12,430
|Average
|$8,496
|$10,051
|$11,671
|Rough
|$7,966
|$9,441
|$10,913
Estimated values
2017 Hyundai Elantra SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,371
|$11,007
|$12,809
|Clean
|$9,103
|$10,701
|$12,430
|Average
|$8,569
|$10,088
|$11,671
|Rough
|$8,035
|$9,476
|$10,913
Estimated values
2017 Hyundai Elantra Limited 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,175
|$12,967
|$14,946
|Clean
|$10,857
|$12,607
|$14,504
|Average
|$10,220
|$11,885
|$13,619
|Rough
|$9,582
|$11,163
|$12,734
Estimated values
2017 Hyundai Elantra Value Edition 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,577
|$12,352
|$14,309
|Clean
|$10,275
|$12,009
|$13,885
|Average
|$9,672
|$11,321
|$13,038
|Rough
|$9,069
|$10,634
|$12,191
Estimated values
2017 Hyundai Elantra Sport 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,229
|$12,932
|$14,818
|Clean
|$10,909
|$12,572
|$14,379
|Average
|$10,269
|$11,853
|$13,502
|Rough
|$9,629
|$11,133
|$12,625
Estimated values
2017 Hyundai Elantra Eco 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,421
|$12,197
|$14,153
|Clean
|$10,124
|$11,858
|$13,734
|Average
|$9,530
|$11,179
|$12,896
|Rough
|$8,936
|$10,501
|$12,058
Estimated values
2017 Hyundai Elantra SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,772
|$10,420
|$12,227
|Clean
|$8,522
|$10,130
|$11,865
|Average
|$8,022
|$9,550
|$11,141
|Rough
|$7,522
|$8,970
|$10,417