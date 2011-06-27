  1. Home
2017 Hyundai Elantra Value

Estimated values
2017 Hyundai Elantra Limited PZEV 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 10/16 (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,258$13,059$15,048
Clean$10,937$12,695$14,603
Average$10,295$11,969$13,712
Rough$9,653$11,242$12,821
Estimated values
2017 Hyundai Elantra Sport 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,691$13,544$15,591
Clean$11,358$13,167$15,130
Average$10,691$12,413$14,207
Rough$10,025$11,660$13,284
Estimated values
2017 Hyundai Elantra SE PZEV 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 10/16 (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,290$10,967$12,809
Clean$9,025$10,661$12,430
Average$8,496$10,051$11,671
Rough$7,966$9,441$10,913
Estimated values
2017 Hyundai Elantra SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,371$11,007$12,809
Clean$9,103$10,701$12,430
Average$8,569$10,088$11,671
Rough$8,035$9,476$10,913
Estimated values
2017 Hyundai Elantra Limited 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,175$12,967$14,946
Clean$10,857$12,607$14,504
Average$10,220$11,885$13,619
Rough$9,582$11,163$12,734
Estimated values
2017 Hyundai Elantra Value Edition 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,577$12,352$14,309
Clean$10,275$12,009$13,885
Average$9,672$11,321$13,038
Rough$9,069$10,634$12,191
Estimated values
2017 Hyundai Elantra Sport 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,229$12,932$14,818
Clean$10,909$12,572$14,379
Average$10,269$11,853$13,502
Rough$9,629$11,133$12,625
Estimated values
2017 Hyundai Elantra Eco 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,421$12,197$14,153
Clean$10,124$11,858$13,734
Average$9,530$11,179$12,896
Rough$8,936$10,501$12,058
Estimated values
2017 Hyundai Elantra SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,772$10,420$12,227
Clean$8,522$10,130$11,865
Average$8,022$9,550$11,141
Rough$7,522$8,970$10,417
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2017 Hyundai Elantra on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2017 Hyundai Elantra with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $8,522 for one in "Clean" condition and about $10,130 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels.
A number of factors will affect how much a Hyundai Elantra is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level.
The value of a 2017 Hyundai Elantra, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2017 Hyundai Elantra with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $8,522 for one in "Clean" condition and about $10,130 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2017 Hyundai Elantra.
The value of a used 2017 Hyundai Elantra ranges from $7,522 to $12,227, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2017 Hyundai Elantra is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.