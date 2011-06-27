Estimated values
2017 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SV 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 04/17 (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,246
|$19,948
|$21,890
|Clean
|$17,726
|$19,393
|$21,242
|Average
|$16,685
|$18,283
|$19,947
|Rough
|$15,645
|$17,173
|$18,651
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SL 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,790
|$21,520
|$23,506
|Clean
|$19,225
|$20,922
|$22,811
|Average
|$18,097
|$19,724
|$21,419
|Rough
|$16,969
|$18,527
|$20,027
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Maxima 3.5 S 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 04/17 (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,395
|$19,098
|$21,035
|Clean
|$16,899
|$18,567
|$20,413
|Average
|$15,907
|$17,504
|$19,167
|Rough
|$14,916
|$16,441
|$17,922
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Maxima Platinum 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,846
|$23,648
|$25,727
|Clean
|$21,223
|$22,990
|$24,965
|Average
|$19,978
|$21,675
|$23,442
|Rough
|$18,732
|$20,359
|$21,919
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SV 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,318
|$19,927
|$21,774
|Clean
|$17,795
|$19,373
|$21,129
|Average
|$16,751
|$18,264
|$19,840
|Rough
|$15,707
|$17,155
|$18,552
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Maxima 3.5 S 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,435
|$19,063
|$20,921
|Clean
|$16,938
|$18,532
|$20,302
|Average
|$15,944
|$17,472
|$19,063
|Rough
|$14,950
|$16,411
|$17,825
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SR 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,266
|$22,082
|$24,160
|Clean
|$19,688
|$21,467
|$23,444
|Average
|$18,533
|$20,239
|$22,014
|Rough
|$17,377
|$19,010
|$20,584