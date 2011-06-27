  1. Home
Estimated values
2018 Subaru Crosstrek 2.0i Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,898$20,888$23,134
Clean$18,484$20,426$22,618
Average$17,656$19,502$21,584
Rough$16,828$18,578$20,550
Estimated values
2018 Subaru Crosstrek 2.0i 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,039$17,526$20,334
Clean$14,710$17,138$19,880
Average$14,051$16,363$18,971
Rough$13,392$15,588$18,062
Estimated values
2018 Subaru Crosstrek 2.0i Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,718$18,211$21,025
Clean$15,374$17,808$20,556
Average$14,685$17,002$19,616
Rough$13,997$16,197$18,677
Estimated values
2018 Subaru Crosstrek 2.0i Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,175$18,673$21,493
Clean$15,820$18,260$21,012
Average$15,112$17,433$20,052
Rough$14,403$16,607$19,092
Estimated values
2018 Subaru Crosstrek 2.0i 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,731$17,239$20,072
Clean$14,408$16,858$19,623
Average$13,763$16,095$18,726
Rough$13,118$15,332$17,829
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2018 Subaru Crosstrek on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2018 Subaru Crosstrek with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $14,408 for one in "Clean" condition and about $16,858 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2018 Subaru Crosstrek. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2018 Subaru Crosstrek and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2018 Subaru Crosstrek ranges from $13,118 to $20,072, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2018 Subaru Crosstrek is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.