Estimated values
2018 Subaru Crosstrek 2.0i Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,898
|$20,888
|$23,134
|Clean
|$18,484
|$20,426
|$22,618
|Average
|$17,656
|$19,502
|$21,584
|Rough
|$16,828
|$18,578
|$20,550
2018 Subaru Crosstrek 2.0i 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,039
|$17,526
|$20,334
|Clean
|$14,710
|$17,138
|$19,880
|Average
|$14,051
|$16,363
|$18,971
|Rough
|$13,392
|$15,588
|$18,062
2018 Subaru Crosstrek 2.0i Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,718
|$18,211
|$21,025
|Clean
|$15,374
|$17,808
|$20,556
|Average
|$14,685
|$17,002
|$19,616
|Rough
|$13,997
|$16,197
|$18,677
2018 Subaru Crosstrek 2.0i Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,175
|$18,673
|$21,493
|Clean
|$15,820
|$18,260
|$21,012
|Average
|$15,112
|$17,433
|$20,052
|Rough
|$14,403
|$16,607
|$19,092
2018 Subaru Crosstrek 2.0i 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,731
|$17,239
|$20,072
|Clean
|$14,408
|$16,858
|$19,623
|Average
|$13,763
|$16,095
|$18,726
|Rough
|$13,118
|$15,332
|$17,829