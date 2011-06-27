  1. Home
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4dr Extended Cab Work Truck 4WD LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,134$4,257$4,855
Clean$2,851$3,872$4,417
Average$2,286$3,101$3,540
Rough$1,721$2,330$2,663
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4dr Crew Cab Z71 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,108$7,268$8,420
Clean$4,648$6,610$7,659
Average$3,727$5,294$6,139
Rough$2,805$3,978$4,618
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2dr Regular Cab LS 4WD LB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,376$2,888$3,160
Clean$2,161$2,627$2,875
Average$1,733$2,104$2,304
Rough$1,305$1,581$1,733
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,068$5,247$5,876
Clean$3,701$4,772$5,345
Average$2,967$3,822$4,284
Rough$2,234$2,872$3,223
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4dr Crew Cab LT Rwd SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,133$7,122$8,182
Clean$4,670$6,477$7,443
Average$3,744$5,188$5,966
Rough$2,819$3,899$4,488
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4dr Extended Cab LT Rwd SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,865$6,855$7,917
Clean$4,426$6,235$7,202
Average$3,549$4,994$5,772
Rough$2,672$3,753$4,343
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4dr Extended Cab LT 4WD LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,261$7,227$8,276
Clean$4,786$6,573$7,528
Average$3,838$5,264$6,034
Rough$2,889$3,956$4,539
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4dr Extended Cab LS Rwd SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,966$5,678$6,592
Clean$3,609$5,164$5,997
Average$2,893$4,136$4,806
Rough$2,178$3,108$3,616
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2dr Regular Cab Z71 4WD SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,578$5,159$6,001
Clean$3,255$4,692$5,460
Average$2,610$3,758$4,376
Rough$1,965$2,824$3,292
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4dr Extended Cab Z71 4WD SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,651$6,521$7,518
Clean$4,231$5,930$6,839
Average$3,393$4,750$5,481
Rough$2,554$3,569$4,124
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4dr Extended Cab Work Truck Rwd LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,126$4,182$4,746
Clean$2,844$3,803$4,317
Average$2,280$3,046$3,460
Rough$1,717$2,289$2,603
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4dr Extended Cab LS 4WD LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,728$4,547$4,981
Clean$3,391$4,135$4,531
Average$2,719$3,312$3,632
Rough$2,047$2,489$2,732
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4dr Extended Cab LS Hybrid 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,814$5,772$6,818
Clean$3,470$5,249$6,202
Average$2,782$4,204$4,971
Rough$2,095$3,159$3,740
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4dr Extended Cab LS Hybrid Rwd SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,572$5,406$6,384
Clean$3,250$4,916$5,808
Average$2,606$3,938$4,655
Rough$1,962$2,959$3,502
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2dr Regular Cab Work Truck 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,117$4,536$5,294
Clean$2,836$4,126$4,816
Average$2,274$3,304$3,860
Rough$1,712$2,483$2,904
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4dr Extended Cab SS Rwd SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,485$7,562$8,668
Clean$4,991$6,877$7,885
Average$4,002$5,508$6,320
Rough$3,012$4,139$4,754
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4dr Extended Cab Work Truck 4WD SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,095$5,801$6,712
Clean$3,726$5,276$6,106
Average$2,987$4,226$4,894
Rough$2,249$3,176$3,682
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,145$5,574$6,335
Clean$3,771$5,070$5,763
Average$3,024$4,060$4,619
Rough$2,276$3,051$3,475
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4dr Extended Cab LT Rwd LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,788$6,704$7,725
Clean$4,356$6,097$7,028
Average$3,493$4,884$5,633
Rough$2,629$3,670$4,238
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2dr Regular Cab LS Rwd LB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,673$3,788$4,385
Clean$2,432$3,445$3,989
Average$1,950$2,760$3,197
Rough$1,468$2,074$2,405
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2dr Regular Cab LS 4WD SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,080$8,218$9,895
Clean$4,622$7,474$9,001
Average$3,706$5,986$7,214
Rough$2,790$4,498$5,428
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2dr Regular Cab Work Truck Rwd SB (4.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,600$3,937$4,651
Clean$2,366$3,581$4,231
Average$1,897$2,868$3,391
Rough$1,428$2,155$2,551
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4dr Crew Cab LS Rwd SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,587$6,423$7,400
Clean$4,174$5,841$6,732
Average$3,347$4,678$5,396
Rough$2,519$3,516$4,059
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4dr Crew Cab LT 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,672$7,789$8,918
Clean$5,161$7,084$8,113
Average$4,138$5,674$6,502
Rough$3,115$4,264$4,892
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4dr Extended Cab Rwd LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,164$5,790$6,656
Clean$3,789$5,266$6,055
Average$3,038$4,218$4,853
Rough$2,287$3,169$3,651
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,931$6,822$7,830
Clean$4,486$6,204$7,123
Average$3,597$4,969$5,709
Rough$2,708$3,734$4,295
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2dr Regular Cab Rwd SB (4.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,181$5,148$5,661
Clean$3,804$4,682$5,150
Average$3,050$3,750$4,128
Rough$2,296$2,818$3,105
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4dr Extended Cab Z71 4WD LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,061$7,053$8,115
Clean$4,605$6,414$7,382
Average$3,692$5,137$5,917
Rough$2,779$3,861$4,451
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4dr Extended Cab LT 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,246$7,322$8,429
Clean$4,773$6,659$7,668
Average$3,827$5,333$6,146
Rough$2,881$4,008$4,624
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4dr Extended Cab Work Truck Rwd SB (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,438$4,922$5,713
Clean$3,128$4,476$5,197
Average$2,508$3,585$4,166
Rough$1,888$2,694$3,134
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,825$5,853$6,399
Clean$4,390$5,324$5,821
Average$3,520$4,264$4,666
Rough$2,650$3,204$3,510
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4dr Extended Cab LS 4WD SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,240$5,975$6,900
Clean$3,858$5,434$6,277
Average$3,093$4,352$5,031
Rough$2,329$3,270$3,785
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2dr Regular Cab Z71 4WD LB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,559$6,384$7,359
Clean$4,148$5,807$6,694
Average$3,326$4,651$5,365
Rough$2,503$3,495$4,036
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4dr Extended Cab Rwd SB (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,717$4,889$5,511
Clean$3,382$4,446$5,014
Average$2,712$3,561$4,018
Rough$2,041$2,676$3,023
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2dr Regular Cab Work Truck Rwd LB (4.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,581$3,806$4,460
Clean$2,348$3,461$4,057
Average$1,883$2,772$3,252
Rough$1,417$2,083$2,446
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4dr Extended Cab LS Rwd LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,617$6,494$7,495
Clean$4,201$5,906$6,818
Average$3,368$4,731$5,465
Rough$2,536$3,555$4,111
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2dr Regular Cab LS Rwd SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,088$4,286$4,925
Clean$2,809$3,898$4,481
Average$2,253$3,122$3,591
Rough$1,696$2,346$2,702
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4dr Extended Cab SS AWD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,743$11,366$13,300
Clean$7,045$10,338$12,099
Average$5,649$8,280$9,697
Rough$4,252$6,222$7,296
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2dr Regular Cab Work Truck 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,203$4,581$5,316
Clean$2,914$4,167$4,836
Average$2,337$3,337$3,876
Rough$1,759$2,508$2,916
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2dr Regular Cab Rwd LB (4.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,487$4,660$5,284
Clean$3,172$4,238$4,807
Average$2,544$3,394$3,853
Rough$1,915$2,551$2,898
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4dr Crew Cab LS 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,869$6,620$7,554
Clean$4,430$6,021$6,872
Average$3,552$4,822$5,507
Rough$2,674$3,624$4,143
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2005 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,366 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,581 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,366 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,581 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado 1500, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,366 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,581 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2005 Chevrolet Silverado 1500. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2005 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2005 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 ranges from $1,428 to $4,651, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2005 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.