Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4dr Extended Cab Work Truck 4WD LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,134
|$4,257
|$4,855
|Clean
|$2,851
|$3,872
|$4,417
|Average
|$2,286
|$3,101
|$3,540
|Rough
|$1,721
|$2,330
|$2,663
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4dr Crew Cab Z71 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,108
|$7,268
|$8,420
|Clean
|$4,648
|$6,610
|$7,659
|Average
|$3,727
|$5,294
|$6,139
|Rough
|$2,805
|$3,978
|$4,618
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2dr Regular Cab LS 4WD LB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,376
|$2,888
|$3,160
|Clean
|$2,161
|$2,627
|$2,875
|Average
|$1,733
|$2,104
|$2,304
|Rough
|$1,305
|$1,581
|$1,733
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,068
|$5,247
|$5,876
|Clean
|$3,701
|$4,772
|$5,345
|Average
|$2,967
|$3,822
|$4,284
|Rough
|$2,234
|$2,872
|$3,223
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4dr Crew Cab LT Rwd SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,133
|$7,122
|$8,182
|Clean
|$4,670
|$6,477
|$7,443
|Average
|$3,744
|$5,188
|$5,966
|Rough
|$2,819
|$3,899
|$4,488
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4dr Extended Cab LT Rwd SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,865
|$6,855
|$7,917
|Clean
|$4,426
|$6,235
|$7,202
|Average
|$3,549
|$4,994
|$5,772
|Rough
|$2,672
|$3,753
|$4,343
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4dr Extended Cab LT 4WD LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,261
|$7,227
|$8,276
|Clean
|$4,786
|$6,573
|$7,528
|Average
|$3,838
|$5,264
|$6,034
|Rough
|$2,889
|$3,956
|$4,539
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4dr Extended Cab LS Rwd SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,966
|$5,678
|$6,592
|Clean
|$3,609
|$5,164
|$5,997
|Average
|$2,893
|$4,136
|$4,806
|Rough
|$2,178
|$3,108
|$3,616
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2dr Regular Cab Z71 4WD SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,578
|$5,159
|$6,001
|Clean
|$3,255
|$4,692
|$5,460
|Average
|$2,610
|$3,758
|$4,376
|Rough
|$1,965
|$2,824
|$3,292
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4dr Extended Cab Z71 4WD SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,651
|$6,521
|$7,518
|Clean
|$4,231
|$5,930
|$6,839
|Average
|$3,393
|$4,750
|$5,481
|Rough
|$2,554
|$3,569
|$4,124
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4dr Extended Cab Work Truck Rwd LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,126
|$4,182
|$4,746
|Clean
|$2,844
|$3,803
|$4,317
|Average
|$2,280
|$3,046
|$3,460
|Rough
|$1,717
|$2,289
|$2,603
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4dr Extended Cab LS 4WD LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,728
|$4,547
|$4,981
|Clean
|$3,391
|$4,135
|$4,531
|Average
|$2,719
|$3,312
|$3,632
|Rough
|$2,047
|$2,489
|$2,732
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4dr Extended Cab LS Hybrid 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,814
|$5,772
|$6,818
|Clean
|$3,470
|$5,249
|$6,202
|Average
|$2,782
|$4,204
|$4,971
|Rough
|$2,095
|$3,159
|$3,740
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4dr Extended Cab LS Hybrid Rwd SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,572
|$5,406
|$6,384
|Clean
|$3,250
|$4,916
|$5,808
|Average
|$2,606
|$3,938
|$4,655
|Rough
|$1,962
|$2,959
|$3,502
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2dr Regular Cab Work Truck 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,117
|$4,536
|$5,294
|Clean
|$2,836
|$4,126
|$4,816
|Average
|$2,274
|$3,304
|$3,860
|Rough
|$1,712
|$2,483
|$2,904
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4dr Extended Cab SS Rwd SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,485
|$7,562
|$8,668
|Clean
|$4,991
|$6,877
|$7,885
|Average
|$4,002
|$5,508
|$6,320
|Rough
|$3,012
|$4,139
|$4,754
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4dr Extended Cab Work Truck 4WD SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,095
|$5,801
|$6,712
|Clean
|$3,726
|$5,276
|$6,106
|Average
|$2,987
|$4,226
|$4,894
|Rough
|$2,249
|$3,176
|$3,682
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,145
|$5,574
|$6,335
|Clean
|$3,771
|$5,070
|$5,763
|Average
|$3,024
|$4,060
|$4,619
|Rough
|$2,276
|$3,051
|$3,475
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4dr Extended Cab LT Rwd LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,788
|$6,704
|$7,725
|Clean
|$4,356
|$6,097
|$7,028
|Average
|$3,493
|$4,884
|$5,633
|Rough
|$2,629
|$3,670
|$4,238
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2dr Regular Cab LS Rwd LB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,673
|$3,788
|$4,385
|Clean
|$2,432
|$3,445
|$3,989
|Average
|$1,950
|$2,760
|$3,197
|Rough
|$1,468
|$2,074
|$2,405
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2dr Regular Cab LS 4WD SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,080
|$8,218
|$9,895
|Clean
|$4,622
|$7,474
|$9,001
|Average
|$3,706
|$5,986
|$7,214
|Rough
|$2,790
|$4,498
|$5,428
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2dr Regular Cab Work Truck Rwd SB (4.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,600
|$3,937
|$4,651
|Clean
|$2,366
|$3,581
|$4,231
|Average
|$1,897
|$2,868
|$3,391
|Rough
|$1,428
|$2,155
|$2,551
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4dr Crew Cab LS Rwd SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,587
|$6,423
|$7,400
|Clean
|$4,174
|$5,841
|$6,732
|Average
|$3,347
|$4,678
|$5,396
|Rough
|$2,519
|$3,516
|$4,059
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4dr Crew Cab LT 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,672
|$7,789
|$8,918
|Clean
|$5,161
|$7,084
|$8,113
|Average
|$4,138
|$5,674
|$6,502
|Rough
|$3,115
|$4,264
|$4,892
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4dr Extended Cab Rwd LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,164
|$5,790
|$6,656
|Clean
|$3,789
|$5,266
|$6,055
|Average
|$3,038
|$4,218
|$4,853
|Rough
|$2,287
|$3,169
|$3,651
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,931
|$6,822
|$7,830
|Clean
|$4,486
|$6,204
|$7,123
|Average
|$3,597
|$4,969
|$5,709
|Rough
|$2,708
|$3,734
|$4,295
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2dr Regular Cab Rwd SB (4.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,181
|$5,148
|$5,661
|Clean
|$3,804
|$4,682
|$5,150
|Average
|$3,050
|$3,750
|$4,128
|Rough
|$2,296
|$2,818
|$3,105
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4dr Extended Cab Z71 4WD LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,061
|$7,053
|$8,115
|Clean
|$4,605
|$6,414
|$7,382
|Average
|$3,692
|$5,137
|$5,917
|Rough
|$2,779
|$3,861
|$4,451
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4dr Extended Cab LT 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,246
|$7,322
|$8,429
|Clean
|$4,773
|$6,659
|$7,668
|Average
|$3,827
|$5,333
|$6,146
|Rough
|$2,881
|$4,008
|$4,624
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4dr Extended Cab Work Truck Rwd SB (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,438
|$4,922
|$5,713
|Clean
|$3,128
|$4,476
|$5,197
|Average
|$2,508
|$3,585
|$4,166
|Rough
|$1,888
|$2,694
|$3,134
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,825
|$5,853
|$6,399
|Clean
|$4,390
|$5,324
|$5,821
|Average
|$3,520
|$4,264
|$4,666
|Rough
|$2,650
|$3,204
|$3,510
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4dr Extended Cab LS 4WD SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,240
|$5,975
|$6,900
|Clean
|$3,858
|$5,434
|$6,277
|Average
|$3,093
|$4,352
|$5,031
|Rough
|$2,329
|$3,270
|$3,785
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2dr Regular Cab Z71 4WD LB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,559
|$6,384
|$7,359
|Clean
|$4,148
|$5,807
|$6,694
|Average
|$3,326
|$4,651
|$5,365
|Rough
|$2,503
|$3,495
|$4,036
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4dr Extended Cab Rwd SB (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,717
|$4,889
|$5,511
|Clean
|$3,382
|$4,446
|$5,014
|Average
|$2,712
|$3,561
|$4,018
|Rough
|$2,041
|$2,676
|$3,023
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2dr Regular Cab Work Truck Rwd LB (4.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,581
|$3,806
|$4,460
|Clean
|$2,348
|$3,461
|$4,057
|Average
|$1,883
|$2,772
|$3,252
|Rough
|$1,417
|$2,083
|$2,446
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4dr Extended Cab LS Rwd LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,617
|$6,494
|$7,495
|Clean
|$4,201
|$5,906
|$6,818
|Average
|$3,368
|$4,731
|$5,465
|Rough
|$2,536
|$3,555
|$4,111
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2dr Regular Cab LS Rwd SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,088
|$4,286
|$4,925
|Clean
|$2,809
|$3,898
|$4,481
|Average
|$2,253
|$3,122
|$3,591
|Rough
|$1,696
|$2,346
|$2,702
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4dr Extended Cab SS AWD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,743
|$11,366
|$13,300
|Clean
|$7,045
|$10,338
|$12,099
|Average
|$5,649
|$8,280
|$9,697
|Rough
|$4,252
|$6,222
|$7,296
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2dr Regular Cab Work Truck 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,203
|$4,581
|$5,316
|Clean
|$2,914
|$4,167
|$4,836
|Average
|$2,337
|$3,337
|$3,876
|Rough
|$1,759
|$2,508
|$2,916
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2dr Regular Cab Rwd LB (4.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,487
|$4,660
|$5,284
|Clean
|$3,172
|$4,238
|$4,807
|Average
|$2,544
|$3,394
|$3,853
|Rough
|$1,915
|$2,551
|$2,898
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4dr Crew Cab LS 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,869
|$6,620
|$7,554
|Clean
|$4,430
|$6,021
|$6,872
|Average
|$3,552
|$4,822
|$5,507
|Rough
|$2,674
|$3,624
|$4,143