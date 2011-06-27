Estimated values
2010 Hyundai Elantra SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,862
|$4,175
|$5,041
|Clean
|$2,645
|$3,867
|$4,666
|Average
|$2,210
|$3,250
|$3,916
|Rough
|$1,775
|$2,634
|$3,166
Estimated values
2010 Hyundai Elantra SE PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,964
|$4,278
|$5,146
|Clean
|$2,739
|$3,962
|$4,763
|Average
|$2,288
|$3,330
|$3,998
|Rough
|$1,838
|$2,699
|$3,232
Estimated values
2010 Hyundai Elantra GLS 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,689
|$4,108
|$5,042
|Clean
|$2,485
|$3,805
|$4,667
|Average
|$2,076
|$3,198
|$3,917
|Rough
|$1,668
|$2,592
|$3,166
Estimated values
2010 Hyundai Elantra GLS PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,703
|$4,133
|$5,073
|Clean
|$2,498
|$3,827
|$4,695
|Average
|$2,087
|$3,217
|$3,940
|Rough
|$1,677
|$2,607
|$3,186
Estimated values
2010 Hyundai Elantra Blue 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,599
|$3,774
|$4,548
|Clean
|$2,401
|$3,495
|$4,210
|Average
|$2,006
|$2,938
|$3,533
|Rough
|$1,612
|$2,380
|$2,856