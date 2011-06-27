Estimated values
1990 Suzuki Sidekick JLX 2dr SUV 4WD w/Soft Top with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$596
|$1,366
|$1,758
|Clean
|$531
|$1,217
|$1,572
|Average
|$401
|$920
|$1,199
|Rough
|$271
|$622
|$827
Estimated values
1990 Suzuki Sidekick JX 2dr SUV 4WD w/Soft Top with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$596
|$1,366
|$1,758
|Clean
|$531
|$1,217
|$1,572
|Average
|$401
|$920
|$1,199
|Rough
|$271
|$622
|$827
Estimated values
1990 Suzuki Sidekick JS 2dr SUV w/Soft Top with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$596
|$1,366
|$1,758
|Clean
|$531
|$1,217
|$1,572
|Average
|$401
|$920
|$1,199
|Rough
|$271
|$622
|$827
Estimated values
1990 Suzuki Sidekick JX 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$596
|$1,366
|$1,758
|Clean
|$531
|$1,217
|$1,572
|Average
|$401
|$920
|$1,199
|Rough
|$271
|$622
|$827
Estimated values
1990 Suzuki Sidekick JLX 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$596
|$1,366
|$1,758
|Clean
|$531
|$1,217
|$1,572
|Average
|$401
|$920
|$1,199
|Rough
|$271
|$622
|$827