Estimated values
2009 Hyundai Accent GS 2dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,642$2,641$3,244
Clean$1,504$2,425$2,977
Average$1,229$1,994$2,444
Rough$953$1,562$1,911
2009 Hyundai Accent GS 2dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,533$2,449$3,002
Clean$1,405$2,249$2,755
Average$1,148$1,849$2,262
Rough$890$1,449$1,769
2009 Hyundai Accent SE 2dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 4A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,192$3,511$4,306
Clean$2,008$3,224$3,952
Average$1,640$2,650$3,245
Rough$1,273$2,077$2,537
2009 Hyundai Accent GS Base 2dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,278$1,813$2,138
Clean$1,171$1,665$1,963
Average$956$1,369$1,611
Rough$742$1,073$1,260
2009 Hyundai Accent GLS 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,768$2,745$3,336
Clean$1,620$2,521$3,062
Average$1,323$2,072$2,514
Rough$1,027$1,624$1,966
2009 Hyundai Accent SE 2dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,062$3,204$3,893
Clean$1,889$2,942$3,573
Average$1,543$2,418$2,934
Rough$1,198$1,895$2,294
2009 Hyundai Accent GLS 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 4A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,864$2,888$3,505
Clean$1,708$2,652$3,217
Average$1,395$2,180$2,641
Rough$1,083$1,708$2,065
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2009 Hyundai Accent on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2009 Hyundai Accent with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,171 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,665 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Hyundai Accent is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2009 Hyundai Accent with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,171 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,665 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2009 Hyundai Accent, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2009 Hyundai Accent with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,171 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,665 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2009 Hyundai Accent. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2009 Hyundai Accent and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2009 Hyundai Accent ranges from $742 to $2,138, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2009 Hyundai Accent is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.