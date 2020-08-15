Used 1998 Toyota Camry for Sale Near Me

10,970 listings
Camry Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 10,970 listings
  • 1998 Toyota Camry LE
    used

    1998 Toyota Camry LE

    248,248 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $3,436

    Details
  • 1998 Toyota Camry LE
    used

    1998 Toyota Camry LE

    139,614 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $3,888

    Details
  • 1998 Toyota Camry
    used

    1998 Toyota Camry

    225,881 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,881

    Details
  • 1998 Toyota Camry LE
    used

    1998 Toyota Camry LE

    209,988 miles

    $1,999

    Details
  • 1998 Toyota Camry LE V6
    used

    1998 Toyota Camry LE V6

    209,600 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,250

    Details
  • 1998 Toyota Camry
    used

    1998 Toyota Camry

    261,337 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $2,972

    Details
  • 1999 Toyota Camry LE
    used

    1999 Toyota Camry LE

    209,002 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $2,000

    $1,982 Below Market
    Details
  • 1999 Toyota Camry LE
    used

    1999 Toyota Camry LE

    141,463 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,832

    $334 Below Market
    Details
  • 1999 Toyota Camry XLE V6
    used

    1999 Toyota Camry XLE V6

    131,598 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,950

    Details
  • 1997 Toyota Camry LE
    used

    1997 Toyota Camry LE

    165,590 miles
    2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,995

    Details
  • 1999 Toyota Camry LE V6
    used

    1999 Toyota Camry LE V6

    137,584 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $3,900

    Details
  • 1999 Toyota Camry CE
    used

    1999 Toyota Camry CE

    192,578 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $3,999

    Details
  • 1999 Toyota Camry LE
    used

    1999 Toyota Camry LE

    119,222 miles
    Title issue, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $4,590

    Details
  • 1999 Toyota Camry LE
    used

    1999 Toyota Camry LE

    169,349 miles
    No accidents, 9 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,221

    Details
  • 1999 Toyota Camry XLE
    used

    1999 Toyota Camry XLE

    198,880 miles
    No accidents, 8 Owners, Lease

    $4,880

    Details
  • 1997 Toyota Camry XLE
    used

    1997 Toyota Camry XLE

    246,165 miles
    2 Accidents, 8 Owners, Rental Use

    $2,980

    Details
  • 1999 Toyota Camry CE
    used

    1999 Toyota Camry CE

    159,000 miles
    5 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,499

    Details
  • 1999 Toyota Camry XLE
    used

    1999 Toyota Camry XLE

    166,348 miles

    $1,500

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Toyota Camry

Overall Consumer Rating
4.5139 Reviews
  • 5
    (60%)
  • 4
    (29%)
  • 3
    (9%)
  • 2
    (1%)
  • 1
    (1%)
A reliable driving machine, tucked inside a grandmotherÂs bonnet
garnoth,02/03/2014
This car has been reliable and then some; it got me though college without needing any major work. It just won't die. I was told 3 years ago that the transmission was going and to expect a year out of it. It's still shifting away. I've wanted to upgrade but nothing sounds better than "paid-off". It has had some engine work done on it but this thing has hit 230k and is still running. The suspension is on this car is terrible for going over any driveway, it bottoms out like nuts. That being said I've smacked into countless city drive-ways and many bumpy mountain roads and rocks yet never actually had any problems. The bottom of this car might be made from Nokia phones
