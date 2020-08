Used 1998 Toyota Camry for Sale Near Me

Corwin Toyota of Bellevue - Bellevue / Nebraska

Recent Arrival! Clean CARFAX. Sage Corwin Toyota of Bellevue is pleased to offer this 1998 Toyota Camry. FWD 4D Sedan LE

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 1998 Toyota Camry LE .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

23 Combined MPG ( 20 City/ 28 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 4T1BG22K9WU260067

Stock: 3260067

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-24-2020