Used 1998 Toyota Camry for Sale Near Me

This car has been reliable and then some; it got me though college without needing any major work. It just won't die. I was told 3 years ago that the transmission was going and to expect a year out of it. It's still shifting away. I've wanted to upgrade but nothing sounds better than "paid-off". It has had some engine work done on it but this thing has hit 230k and is still running. The suspension is on this car is terrible for going over any driveway, it bottoms out like nuts. That being said I've smacked into countless city drive-ways and many bumpy mountain roads and rocks yet never actually had any problems. The bottom of this car might be made from Nokia phones

