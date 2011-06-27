Estimated values
2001 Toyota Camry LE 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,918
|$3,002
|$3,597
|Clean
|$1,693
|$2,655
|$3,181
|Average
|$1,241
|$1,960
|$2,348
|Rough
|$790
|$1,266
|$1,516
Estimated values
2001 Toyota Camry LE V6 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,714
|$2,440
|$2,841
|Clean
|$1,512
|$2,158
|$2,512
|Average
|$1,109
|$1,593
|$1,855
|Rough
|$706
|$1,029
|$1,197
Estimated values
2001 Toyota Camry CE 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,951
|$3,148
|$3,803
|Clean
|$1,721
|$2,784
|$3,363
|Average
|$1,262
|$2,056
|$2,483
|Rough
|$803
|$1,327
|$1,603
Estimated values
2001 Toyota Camry XLE 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,223
|$3,332
|$3,941
|Clean
|$1,962
|$2,947
|$3,485
|Average
|$1,438
|$2,176
|$2,573
|Rough
|$915
|$1,405
|$1,661
Estimated values
2001 Toyota Camry LE V6 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,046
|$3,223
|$3,868
|Clean
|$1,805
|$2,850
|$3,420
|Average
|$1,324
|$2,104
|$2,525
|Rough
|$842
|$1,359
|$1,630
Estimated values
2001 Toyota Camry XLE V6 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,347
|$3,474
|$4,094
|Clean
|$2,071
|$3,072
|$3,621
|Average
|$1,518
|$2,268
|$2,673
|Rough
|$966
|$1,465
|$1,726
Estimated values
2001 Toyota Camry CE 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,769
|$2,922
|$3,552
|Clean
|$1,561
|$2,584
|$3,141
|Average
|$1,145
|$1,908
|$2,319
|Rough
|$728
|$1,232
|$1,497