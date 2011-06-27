Estimated values
1995 Ford Mustang 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,248
|$2,187
|$2,695
|Clean
|$1,102
|$1,936
|$2,388
|Average
|$811
|$1,436
|$1,773
|Rough
|$519
|$935
|$1,159
Estimated values
1995 Ford Mustang GT 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,482
|$2,608
|$3,218
|Clean
|$1,309
|$2,310
|$2,851
|Average
|$962
|$1,713
|$2,117
|Rough
|$616
|$1,115
|$1,383
Estimated values
1995 Ford Mustang GTS 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$971
|$2,164
|$2,807
|Clean
|$857
|$1,916
|$2,486
|Average
|$630
|$1,421
|$1,846
|Rough
|$403
|$925
|$1,206
Estimated values
1995 Ford Mustang 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$918
|$1,591
|$1,956
|Clean
|$811
|$1,409
|$1,733
|Average
|$596
|$1,045
|$1,287
|Rough
|$382
|$680
|$841
Estimated values
1995 Ford Mustang GT 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,179
|$3,387
|$4,044
|Clean
|$1,925
|$3,000
|$3,583
|Average
|$1,415
|$2,224
|$2,661
|Rough
|$906
|$1,448
|$1,738