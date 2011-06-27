Estimated values
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe SE Ultimate 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,037
|$25,710
|$28,728
|Clean
|$22,533
|$25,141
|$28,086
|Average
|$21,523
|$24,004
|$26,803
|Rough
|$20,514
|$22,866
|$25,519
Estimated values
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe SE Ultimate 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,761
|$24,286
|$27,138
|Clean
|$21,285
|$23,749
|$26,531
|Average
|$20,331
|$22,675
|$25,319
|Rough
|$19,378
|$21,600
|$24,106
Estimated values
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited Ultimate 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,297
|$24,884
|$27,806
|Clean
|$21,809
|$24,334
|$27,185
|Average
|$20,832
|$23,233
|$25,942
|Rough
|$19,855
|$22,132
|$24,700
Estimated values
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe SE 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,036
|$19,390
|$22,048
|Clean
|$16,663
|$18,961
|$21,555
|Average
|$15,917
|$18,103
|$20,570
|Rough
|$15,171
|$17,245
|$19,585
Estimated values
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited Ultimate 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,356
|$26,066
|$29,126
|Clean
|$22,845
|$25,489
|$28,475
|Average
|$21,822
|$24,336
|$27,173
|Rough
|$20,798
|$23,183
|$25,872
Estimated values
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe SE 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,785
|$20,276
|$23,087
|Clean
|$17,396
|$19,827
|$22,571
|Average
|$16,616
|$18,930
|$21,540
|Rough
|$15,837
|$18,033
|$20,508