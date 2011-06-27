  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Mustang
  4. Used 2001 Ford Mustang
  5. Appraisal value

2001 Ford Mustang Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2001 Ford Mustang GT Deluxe 2dr Coupe (4.6L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,654$4,430$5,411
Clean$2,355$3,939$4,809
Average$1,756$2,957$3,605
Rough$1,157$1,975$2,401
Sell my 2001 Ford Mustang with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Mustang near you
Estimated values
2001 Ford Mustang 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,576$2,472$2,969
Clean$1,398$2,198$2,639
Average$1,042$1,650$1,978
Rough$687$1,102$1,317
Sell my 2001 Ford Mustang with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Mustang near you
Estimated values
2001 Ford Mustang GT Premium 2dr Coupe (4.6L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,555$3,892$4,633
Clean$2,267$3,460$4,117
Average$1,690$2,597$3,086
Rough$1,114$1,734$2,055
Sell my 2001 Ford Mustang with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Mustang near you
Estimated values
2001 Ford Mustang GT Deluxe 2dr Convertible (4.6L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,454$5,382$6,449
Clean$3,065$4,786$5,732
Average$2,285$3,592$4,296
Rough$1,506$2,399$2,861
Sell my 2001 Ford Mustang with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Mustang near you
Estimated values
2001 Ford Mustang Premium 2dr Convertible (3.8L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,057$3,293$3,977
Clean$1,825$2,928$3,534
Average$1,361$2,198$2,649
Rough$897$1,468$1,764
Sell my 2001 Ford Mustang with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Mustang near you
Estimated values
2001 Ford Mustang GT Premium 2dr Convertible (4.6L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,618$3,927$4,653
Clean$2,322$3,491$4,135
Average$1,732$2,621$3,100
Rough$1,141$1,750$2,064
Sell my 2001 Ford Mustang with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Mustang near you
Estimated values
2001 Ford Mustang Premium 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,721$2,756$3,329
Clean$1,527$2,450$2,959
Average$1,138$1,839$2,218
Rough$750$1,228$1,477
Sell my 2001 Ford Mustang with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Mustang near you
Estimated values
2001 Ford Mustang Deluxe 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,844$2,762$3,272
Clean$1,636$2,456$2,908
Average$1,220$1,844$2,180
Rough$804$1,231$1,452
Sell my 2001 Ford Mustang with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Mustang near you
Estimated values
2001 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra 2dr Coupe (4.6L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,755$11,985$13,792
Clean$7,767$10,656$12,257
Average$5,791$7,999$9,188
Rough$3,815$5,341$6,119
Sell my 2001 Ford Mustang with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Mustang near you
Estimated values
2001 Ford Mustang Deluxe 2dr Convertible (3.8L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,022$3,424$4,196
Clean$1,794$3,044$3,729
Average$1,338$2,285$2,796
Rough$881$1,526$1,862
Sell my 2001 Ford Mustang with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Mustang near you
Estimated values
2001 Ford Mustang Bullitt GT 2dr Coupe (4.6L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,690$5,752$6,892
Clean$3,274$5,114$6,126
Average$2,441$3,839$4,592
Rough$1,608$2,564$3,058
Sell my 2001 Ford Mustang with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Mustang near you
Estimated values
2001 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra 2dr Convertible (4.6L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,898$10,813$12,444
Clean$7,007$9,614$11,060
Average$5,225$7,217$8,290
Rough$3,442$4,819$5,521
Sell my 2001 Ford Mustang with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Mustang near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2001 Ford Mustang on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2001 Ford Mustang with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,636 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,456 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Ford Mustang is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2001 Ford Mustang with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,636 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,456 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2001 Ford Mustang, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2001 Ford Mustang with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,636 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,456 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2001 Ford Mustang. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2001 Ford Mustang and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2001 Ford Mustang ranges from $804 to $3,272, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2001 Ford Mustang is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.