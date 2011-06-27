Estimated values
2001 Ford Mustang GT Deluxe 2dr Coupe (4.6L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,654
|$4,430
|$5,411
|Clean
|$2,355
|$3,939
|$4,809
|Average
|$1,756
|$2,957
|$3,605
|Rough
|$1,157
|$1,975
|$2,401
Estimated values
2001 Ford Mustang 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,576
|$2,472
|$2,969
|Clean
|$1,398
|$2,198
|$2,639
|Average
|$1,042
|$1,650
|$1,978
|Rough
|$687
|$1,102
|$1,317
Estimated values
2001 Ford Mustang GT Premium 2dr Coupe (4.6L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,555
|$3,892
|$4,633
|Clean
|$2,267
|$3,460
|$4,117
|Average
|$1,690
|$2,597
|$3,086
|Rough
|$1,114
|$1,734
|$2,055
Estimated values
2001 Ford Mustang GT Deluxe 2dr Convertible (4.6L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,454
|$5,382
|$6,449
|Clean
|$3,065
|$4,786
|$5,732
|Average
|$2,285
|$3,592
|$4,296
|Rough
|$1,506
|$2,399
|$2,861
Estimated values
2001 Ford Mustang Premium 2dr Convertible (3.8L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,057
|$3,293
|$3,977
|Clean
|$1,825
|$2,928
|$3,534
|Average
|$1,361
|$2,198
|$2,649
|Rough
|$897
|$1,468
|$1,764
Estimated values
2001 Ford Mustang GT Premium 2dr Convertible (4.6L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,618
|$3,927
|$4,653
|Clean
|$2,322
|$3,491
|$4,135
|Average
|$1,732
|$2,621
|$3,100
|Rough
|$1,141
|$1,750
|$2,064
Estimated values
2001 Ford Mustang Premium 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,721
|$2,756
|$3,329
|Clean
|$1,527
|$2,450
|$2,959
|Average
|$1,138
|$1,839
|$2,218
|Rough
|$750
|$1,228
|$1,477
Estimated values
2001 Ford Mustang Deluxe 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,844
|$2,762
|$3,272
|Clean
|$1,636
|$2,456
|$2,908
|Average
|$1,220
|$1,844
|$2,180
|Rough
|$804
|$1,231
|$1,452
Estimated values
2001 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra 2dr Coupe (4.6L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,755
|$11,985
|$13,792
|Clean
|$7,767
|$10,656
|$12,257
|Average
|$5,791
|$7,999
|$9,188
|Rough
|$3,815
|$5,341
|$6,119
Estimated values
2001 Ford Mustang Deluxe 2dr Convertible (3.8L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,022
|$3,424
|$4,196
|Clean
|$1,794
|$3,044
|$3,729
|Average
|$1,338
|$2,285
|$2,796
|Rough
|$881
|$1,526
|$1,862
Estimated values
2001 Ford Mustang Bullitt GT 2dr Coupe (4.6L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,690
|$5,752
|$6,892
|Clean
|$3,274
|$5,114
|$6,126
|Average
|$2,441
|$3,839
|$4,592
|Rough
|$1,608
|$2,564
|$3,058
Estimated values
2001 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra 2dr Convertible (4.6L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,898
|$10,813
|$12,444
|Clean
|$7,007
|$9,614
|$11,060
|Average
|$5,225
|$7,217
|$8,290
|Rough
|$3,442
|$4,819
|$5,521