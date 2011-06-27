Estimated values
2017 GMC Acadia Limited 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,623
|$25,144
|$27,777
|Clean
|$22,049
|$24,497
|$27,053
|Average
|$20,902
|$23,205
|$25,604
|Rough
|$19,754
|$21,912
|$24,155
Estimated values
2017 GMC Acadia Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,993
|$26,572
|$29,264
|Clean
|$23,385
|$25,889
|$28,501
|Average
|$22,167
|$24,523
|$26,975
|Rough
|$20,950
|$23,157
|$25,449