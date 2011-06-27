Estimated values
1995 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,199
|$2,010
|$2,417
|Clean
|$1,075
|$1,802
|$2,173
|Average
|$825
|$1,385
|$1,686
|Rough
|$576
|$968
|$1,199
Estimated values
1995 Jeep Grand Cherokee SE 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$941
|$1,668
|$2,034
|Clean
|$843
|$1,495
|$1,829
|Average
|$648
|$1,149
|$1,419
|Rough
|$452
|$803
|$1,009
Estimated values
1995 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,306
|$2,085
|$2,475
|Clean
|$1,170
|$1,869
|$2,226
|Average
|$899
|$1,436
|$1,727
|Rough
|$627
|$1,004
|$1,228
Estimated values
1995 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$955
|$1,673
|$2,035
|Clean
|$855
|$1,499
|$1,830
|Average
|$657
|$1,152
|$1,420
|Rough
|$459
|$805
|$1,010
Estimated values
1995 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,088
|$1,874
|$2,268
|Clean
|$975
|$1,679
|$2,040
|Average
|$749
|$1,291
|$1,583
|Rough
|$523
|$902
|$1,126
Estimated values
1995 Jeep Grand Cherokee Orvis 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,020
|$1,917
|$2,371
|Clean
|$914
|$1,719
|$2,132
|Average
|$702
|$1,321
|$1,654
|Rough
|$490
|$923
|$1,176
Estimated values
1995 Jeep Grand Cherokee SE 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$832
|$1,355
|$1,617
|Clean
|$746
|$1,214
|$1,454
|Average
|$573
|$933
|$1,128
|Rough
|$400
|$652
|$802