1995 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,199$2,010$2,417
Clean$1,075$1,802$2,173
Average$825$1,385$1,686
Rough$576$968$1,199
1995 Jeep Grand Cherokee SE 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$941$1,668$2,034
Clean$843$1,495$1,829
Average$648$1,149$1,419
Rough$452$803$1,009
1995 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,306$2,085$2,475
Clean$1,170$1,869$2,226
Average$899$1,436$1,727
Rough$627$1,004$1,228
1995 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$955$1,673$2,035
Clean$855$1,499$1,830
Average$657$1,152$1,420
Rough$459$805$1,010
1995 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,088$1,874$2,268
Clean$975$1,679$2,040
Average$749$1,291$1,583
Rough$523$902$1,126
1995 Jeep Grand Cherokee Orvis 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,020$1,917$2,371
Clean$914$1,719$2,132
Average$702$1,321$1,654
Rough$490$923$1,176
1995 Jeep Grand Cherokee SE 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$832$1,355$1,617
Clean$746$1,214$1,454
Average$573$933$1,128
Rough$400$652$802
Sell my 1995 Jeep Grand Cherokee with EdmundsShop for a used Jeep Grand Cherokee near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 1995 Jeep Grand Cherokee on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1995 Jeep Grand Cherokee with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $746 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,214 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 1995 Jeep Grand Cherokee. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 1995 Jeep Grand Cherokee and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 1995 Jeep Grand Cherokee ranges from $400 to $1,617, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 1995 Jeep Grand Cherokee is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.