Estimated values
2017 Nissan Versa 1.6 S 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,481
|$8,055
|$9,760
|Clean
|$6,286
|$7,817
|$9,455
|Average
|$5,897
|$7,341
|$8,845
|Rough
|$5,508
|$6,864
|$8,235
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Versa 1.6 S 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,064
|$7,550
|$9,159
|Clean
|$5,882
|$7,327
|$8,873
|Average
|$5,518
|$6,880
|$8,300
|Rough
|$5,154
|$6,434
|$7,728
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Versa 1.6 S Plus 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,756
|$8,436
|$10,252
|Clean
|$6,553
|$8,187
|$9,932
|Average
|$6,148
|$7,688
|$9,291
|Rough
|$5,742
|$7,189
|$8,650
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Versa 1.6 SV 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,301
|$9,050
|$10,942
|Clean
|$7,082
|$8,782
|$10,600
|Average
|$6,644
|$8,247
|$9,916
|Rough
|$6,206
|$7,712
|$9,232
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Versa 1.6 SL 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,196
|$10,122
|$12,208
|Clean
|$7,950
|$9,823
|$11,826
|Average
|$7,458
|$9,224
|$11,063
|Rough
|$6,966
|$8,626
|$10,300