2009 Subaru Outback Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2009 Subaru Outback 2.5i Limited 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,442$6,154$7,178
Clean$4,071$5,647$6,585
Average$3,329$4,633$5,398
Rough$2,587$3,618$4,211
2009 Subaru Outback 2.5XT Limited 4dr Wagon AWD w/Nav (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,430$7,374$8,538
Clean$4,977$6,766$7,832
Average$4,070$5,551$6,421
Rough$3,163$4,336$5,009
2009 Subaru Outback 2.5XT Limited 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,255$7,048$8,124
Clean$4,816$6,467$7,452
Average$3,938$5,306$6,109
Rough$3,061$4,144$4,766
2009 Subaru Outback 2.5i Limited 4dr Wagon AWD w/Nav (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,746$6,532$7,601
Clean$4,350$5,993$6,973
Average$3,557$4,917$5,716
Rough$2,764$3,841$4,459
2009 Subaru Outback 2.5i Special Edition 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,782$5,376$6,328
Clean$3,466$4,933$5,805
Average$2,834$4,047$4,759
Rough$2,203$3,161$3,713
2009 Subaru Outback 3.0R Limited 4dr Wagon AWD (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,074$6,947$8,070
Clean$4,650$6,375$7,403
Average$3,803$5,230$6,069
Rough$2,955$4,085$4,735
2009 Subaru Outback 2.5XT Limited 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,226$7,342$8,607
Clean$4,790$6,737$7,896
Average$3,917$5,527$6,473
Rough$3,044$4,317$5,050
2009 Subaru Outback 3.0R Limited 4dr Wagon AWD w/Nav (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,324$7,244$8,394
Clean$4,880$6,647$7,700
Average$3,990$5,453$6,312
Rough$3,101$4,259$4,924
2009 Subaru Outback 2.5i 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,774$5,352$6,297
Clean$3,459$4,911$5,776
Average$2,828$4,029$4,735
Rough$2,198$3,147$3,694
2009 Subaru Outback 2.5i 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,580$5,074$5,969
Clean$3,281$4,656$5,476
Average$2,683$3,820$4,489
Rough$2,085$2,984$3,502
2009 Subaru Outback 2.5i Special Edition 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,924$5,504$6,450
Clean$3,596$5,050$5,917
Average$2,941$4,143$4,851
Rough$2,285$3,236$3,784
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2009 Subaru Outback on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2009 Subaru Outback with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,281 for one in "Clean" condition and about $4,656 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Subaru Outback is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2009 Subaru Outback with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,281 for one in "Clean" condition and about $4,656 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2009 Subaru Outback, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2009 Subaru Outback with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,281 for one in "Clean" condition and about $4,656 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2009 Subaru Outback. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2009 Subaru Outback and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2009 Subaru Outback ranges from $2,085 to $5,969, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2009 Subaru Outback is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.