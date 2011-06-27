Estimated values
2009 Subaru Outback 2.5i Limited 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,442
|$6,154
|$7,178
|Clean
|$4,071
|$5,647
|$6,585
|Average
|$3,329
|$4,633
|$5,398
|Rough
|$2,587
|$3,618
|$4,211
Estimated values
2009 Subaru Outback 2.5XT Limited 4dr Wagon AWD w/Nav (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,430
|$7,374
|$8,538
|Clean
|$4,977
|$6,766
|$7,832
|Average
|$4,070
|$5,551
|$6,421
|Rough
|$3,163
|$4,336
|$5,009
Estimated values
2009 Subaru Outback 2.5XT Limited 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,255
|$7,048
|$8,124
|Clean
|$4,816
|$6,467
|$7,452
|Average
|$3,938
|$5,306
|$6,109
|Rough
|$3,061
|$4,144
|$4,766
Estimated values
2009 Subaru Outback 2.5i Limited 4dr Wagon AWD w/Nav (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,746
|$6,532
|$7,601
|Clean
|$4,350
|$5,993
|$6,973
|Average
|$3,557
|$4,917
|$5,716
|Rough
|$2,764
|$3,841
|$4,459
Estimated values
2009 Subaru Outback 2.5i Special Edition 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,782
|$5,376
|$6,328
|Clean
|$3,466
|$4,933
|$5,805
|Average
|$2,834
|$4,047
|$4,759
|Rough
|$2,203
|$3,161
|$3,713
Estimated values
2009 Subaru Outback 3.0R Limited 4dr Wagon AWD (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,074
|$6,947
|$8,070
|Clean
|$4,650
|$6,375
|$7,403
|Average
|$3,803
|$5,230
|$6,069
|Rough
|$2,955
|$4,085
|$4,735
Estimated values
2009 Subaru Outback 2.5XT Limited 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,226
|$7,342
|$8,607
|Clean
|$4,790
|$6,737
|$7,896
|Average
|$3,917
|$5,527
|$6,473
|Rough
|$3,044
|$4,317
|$5,050
Estimated values
2009 Subaru Outback 3.0R Limited 4dr Wagon AWD w/Nav (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,324
|$7,244
|$8,394
|Clean
|$4,880
|$6,647
|$7,700
|Average
|$3,990
|$5,453
|$6,312
|Rough
|$3,101
|$4,259
|$4,924
Estimated values
2009 Subaru Outback 2.5i 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,774
|$5,352
|$6,297
|Clean
|$3,459
|$4,911
|$5,776
|Average
|$2,828
|$4,029
|$4,735
|Rough
|$2,198
|$3,147
|$3,694
Estimated values
2009 Subaru Outback 2.5i 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,580
|$5,074
|$5,969
|Clean
|$3,281
|$4,656
|$5,476
|Average
|$2,683
|$3,820
|$4,489
|Rough
|$2,085
|$2,984
|$3,502
Estimated values
2009 Subaru Outback 2.5i Special Edition 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,924
|$5,504
|$6,450
|Clean
|$3,596
|$5,050
|$5,917
|Average
|$2,941
|$4,143
|$4,851
|Rough
|$2,285
|$3,236
|$3,784