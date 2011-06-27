Estimated values
2011 Honda Element LX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,302
|$9,883
|$11,759
|Clean
|$6,947
|$9,386
|$11,137
|Average
|$6,235
|$8,393
|$9,894
|Rough
|$5,523
|$7,400
|$8,651
Estimated values
2011 Honda Element LX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,650
|$9,328
|$11,269
|Clean
|$6,326
|$8,859
|$10,673
|Average
|$5,678
|$7,922
|$9,482
|Rough
|$5,030
|$6,985
|$8,290
Estimated values
2011 Honda Element EX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,680
|$10,774
|$13,018
|Clean
|$7,305
|$10,233
|$12,330
|Average
|$6,557
|$9,150
|$10,953
|Rough
|$5,808
|$8,068
|$9,577
Estimated values
2011 Honda Element EX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,076
|$11,321
|$13,674
|Clean
|$7,683
|$10,752
|$12,951
|Average
|$6,896
|$9,615
|$11,505
|Rough
|$6,108
|$8,477
|$10,060