Estimated values
1991 Mercedes-Benz 300-Class 300TE 4MATIC 4dr Wagon AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,307
|$1,801
|$2,075
|Clean
|$1,164
|$1,609
|$1,853
|Average
|$878
|$1,223
|$1,409
|Rough
|$591
|$838
|$966
Estimated values
1991 Mercedes-Benz 300-Class 300E 2.6 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$838
|$1,280
|$1,523
|Clean
|$747
|$1,143
|$1,360
|Average
|$563
|$869
|$1,035
|Rough
|$379
|$595
|$709
Estimated values
1991 Mercedes-Benz 300-Class 300SE 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,534
|$2,116
|$2,439
|Clean
|$1,366
|$1,890
|$2,178
|Average
|$1,030
|$1,437
|$1,657
|Rough
|$694
|$984
|$1,136
Estimated values
1991 Mercedes-Benz 300-Class 300SEL 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,379
|$1,968
|$2,293
|Clean
|$1,228
|$1,757
|$2,048
|Average
|$926
|$1,336
|$1,558
|Rough
|$624
|$915
|$1,067
Estimated values
1991 Mercedes-Benz 300-Class 300E 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$754
|$1,258
|$1,534
|Clean
|$671
|$1,124
|$1,370
|Average
|$506
|$854
|$1,042
|Rough
|$341
|$585
|$714
Estimated values
1991 Mercedes-Benz 300-Class 300D Turbodiesel 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$788
|$1,317
|$1,605
|Clean
|$702
|$1,176
|$1,434
|Average
|$529
|$894
|$1,091
|Rough
|$357
|$612
|$747
Estimated values
1991 Mercedes-Benz 300-Class 300CE 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$815
|$1,360
|$1,659
|Clean
|$726
|$1,215
|$1,481
|Average
|$547
|$924
|$1,127
|Rough
|$369
|$633
|$772
Estimated values
1991 Mercedes-Benz 300-Class 300SL 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,279
|$5,177
|$6,218
|Clean
|$2,920
|$4,624
|$5,553
|Average
|$2,202
|$3,516
|$4,224
|Rough
|$1,484
|$2,408
|$2,895
Estimated values
1991 Mercedes-Benz 300-Class 300TE 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$611
|$1,201
|$1,523
|Clean
|$544
|$1,072
|$1,360
|Average
|$410
|$816
|$1,035
|Rough
|$277
|$559
|$709
Estimated values
1991 Mercedes-Benz 300-Class 300E 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$756
|$1,262
|$1,539
|Clean
|$673
|$1,127
|$1,375
|Average
|$508
|$857
|$1,046
|Rough
|$342
|$587
|$717