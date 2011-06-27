Estimated values
1999 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL600 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,322
|$13,876
|$16,365
|Clean
|$8,285
|$12,365
|$14,587
|Average
|$6,213
|$9,345
|$11,031
|Rough
|$4,141
|$6,324
|$7,475
Estimated values
1999 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL500 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,782
|$7,118
|$8,396
|Clean
|$4,251
|$6,343
|$7,484
|Average
|$3,188
|$4,794
|$5,660
|Rough
|$2,124
|$3,244
|$3,835