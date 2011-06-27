Estimated values
2006 Mazda RX-8 Manual 4dr Coupe (1.3L 2rtr 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,109
|$4,788
|$5,750
|Clean
|$2,819
|$4,347
|$5,209
|Average
|$2,240
|$3,465
|$4,125
|Rough
|$1,661
|$2,582
|$3,041
2006 Mazda RX-8 Automatic 4dr Coupe (1.3L 2rtr 6A) with no options
|Outstanding
|$3,396
|$5,130
|$6,127
|Clean
|$3,080
|$4,658
|$5,549
|Average
|$2,447
|$3,712
|$4,395
|Rough
|$1,815
|$2,767
|$3,240