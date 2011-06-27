Estimated values
2007 Mercedes-Benz R-Class R63 AMG 4dr Wagon AWD (6.2L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,213
|$8,646
|$9,461
|Clean
|$6,738
|$8,068
|$8,812
|Average
|$5,787
|$6,911
|$7,516
|Rough
|$4,836
|$5,753
|$6,220
Estimated values
2007 Mercedes-Benz R-Class R500 4dr Wagon AWD (5.0L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,959
|$5,761
|$6,765
|Clean
|$3,698
|$5,376
|$6,301
|Average
|$3,176
|$4,605
|$5,374
|Rough
|$2,654
|$3,834
|$4,447
Estimated values
2007 Mercedes-Benz R-Class R320 CDI 4dr Wagon AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,967
|$3,830
|$4,315
|Clean
|$2,772
|$3,574
|$4,019
|Average
|$2,380
|$3,061
|$3,428
|Rough
|$1,989
|$2,549
|$2,837
Estimated values
2007 Mercedes-Benz R-Class R350 4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,200
|$4,465
|$5,171
|Clean
|$2,989
|$4,166
|$4,817
|Average
|$2,567
|$3,568
|$4,108
|Rough
|$2,145
|$2,971
|$3,400