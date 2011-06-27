Estimated values
2000 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML320 4dr SUV AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,216
|$1,773
|$2,052
|Clean
|$1,109
|$1,617
|$1,877
|Average
|$896
|$1,306
|$1,527
|Rough
|$682
|$994
|$1,177
Estimated values
2000 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML430 4dr SUV AWD with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,445
|$2,066
|$2,377
|Clean
|$1,318
|$1,884
|$2,174
|Average
|$1,064
|$1,521
|$1,768
|Rough
|$811
|$1,158
|$1,363