Estimated values
2011 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML63 AMG 4dr SUV AWD (6.2L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,452
|$19,468
|$21,722
|Clean
|$15,627
|$18,471
|$20,553
|Average
|$13,978
|$16,478
|$18,217
|Rough
|$12,329
|$14,484
|$15,880
Estimated values
2011 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML550 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (5.5L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,624
|$11,616
|$13,097
|Clean
|$9,142
|$11,022
|$12,393
|Average
|$8,177
|$9,832
|$10,984
|Rough
|$7,212
|$8,642
|$9,575
Estimated values
2011 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML350 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,016
|$9,813
|$11,143
|Clean
|$7,614
|$9,311
|$10,544
|Average
|$6,811
|$8,306
|$9,345
|Rough
|$6,007
|$7,301
|$8,146
Estimated values
2011 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML450 Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,713
|$11,771
|$13,299
|Clean
|$9,226
|$11,168
|$12,584
|Average
|$8,253
|$9,963
|$11,153
|Rough
|$7,279
|$8,758
|$9,722
Estimated values
2011 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML350 BlueTEC 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,414
|$10,238
|$11,591
|Clean
|$7,993
|$9,714
|$10,967
|Average
|$7,149
|$8,665
|$9,720
|Rough
|$6,306
|$7,617
|$8,474
Estimated values
2011 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML350 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,506
|$10,401
|$11,804
|Clean
|$8,079
|$9,868
|$11,169
|Average
|$7,227
|$8,803
|$9,900
|Rough
|$6,374
|$7,738
|$8,630