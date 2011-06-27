Estimated values
2002 Mazda Protege ES 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,179
|$2,059
|$2,530
|Clean
|$1,043
|$1,827
|$2,248
|Average
|$773
|$1,364
|$1,683
|Rough
|$502
|$902
|$1,119
Estimated values
2002 Mazda Protege LX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,078
|$1,901
|$2,343
|Clean
|$954
|$1,687
|$2,081
|Average
|$707
|$1,260
|$1,559
|Rough
|$460
|$832
|$1,036
Estimated values
2002 Mazda Protege DX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,095
|$1,811
|$2,196
|Clean
|$969
|$1,607
|$1,951
|Average
|$718
|$1,200
|$1,461
|Rough
|$467
|$793
|$971