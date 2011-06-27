  1. Home
Estimated values
2000 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E320 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,871$2,634$3,056
Clean$1,664$2,348$2,725
Average$1,250$1,777$2,062
Rough$837$1,206$1,400
2000 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E430 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,892$2,911$3,471
Clean$1,683$2,595$3,094
Average$1,264$1,964$2,342
Rough$846$1,333$1,589
2000 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E320 4MATIC 4dr Wagon AWD with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,146$3,234$3,831
Clean$1,908$2,883$3,416
Average$1,434$2,182$2,585
Rough$959$1,481$1,755
2000 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E320 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,948$2,743$3,182
Clean$1,733$2,445$2,837
Average$1,302$1,851$2,147
Rough$871$1,256$1,457
2000 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E430 4dr Sedan with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,918$3,091$3,734
Clean$1,706$2,756$3,329
Average$1,282$2,086$2,520
Rough$858$1,416$1,710
2000 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E320 4dr Wagon with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,173$1,417$1,556
Clean$1,044$1,264$1,387
Average$784$956$1,050
Rough$525$649$713
FAQ

