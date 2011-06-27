Estimated values
2000 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E320 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,871
|$2,634
|$3,056
|Clean
|$1,664
|$2,348
|$2,725
|Average
|$1,250
|$1,777
|$2,062
|Rough
|$837
|$1,206
|$1,400
Estimated values
2000 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E430 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,892
|$2,911
|$3,471
|Clean
|$1,683
|$2,595
|$3,094
|Average
|$1,264
|$1,964
|$2,342
|Rough
|$846
|$1,333
|$1,589
Estimated values
2000 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E320 4MATIC 4dr Wagon AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,146
|$3,234
|$3,831
|Clean
|$1,908
|$2,883
|$3,416
|Average
|$1,434
|$2,182
|$2,585
|Rough
|$959
|$1,481
|$1,755
Estimated values
2000 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E320 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,948
|$2,743
|$3,182
|Clean
|$1,733
|$2,445
|$2,837
|Average
|$1,302
|$1,851
|$2,147
|Rough
|$871
|$1,256
|$1,457
Estimated values
2000 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E430 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,918
|$3,091
|$3,734
|Clean
|$1,706
|$2,756
|$3,329
|Average
|$1,282
|$2,086
|$2,520
|Rough
|$858
|$1,416
|$1,710
Estimated values
2000 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E320 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,173
|$1,417
|$1,556
|Clean
|$1,044
|$1,264
|$1,387
|Average
|$784
|$956
|$1,050
|Rough
|$525
|$649
|$713