Used 2017 Toyota Camry Hybrid Sedan Consumer Reviews

If you choose a Hybrid, get a Toyota Adrian Stepp , 01/30/2017 XLE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 29 of 30 people found this review helpful Toyota has a long history of producing high quality hybrid vehicles. The Camry Hybrid is a really nice, upscale hybrid. The XLE trim level is hard to beat. Yes, the Honda Accord Hybrid has more bells and whistles on their equivalent model. But good luck getting it serviced properly if it has major malfunctions with the hybrid drive train or lane departure and assisted braking systems. The interior of the Camry Hybrid XLE is extremely nice, especially the heated leather seats. The power seat function would be nicer if it had memory for adjustments for different drivers, but it doesn't. The entertainment system is nice. The JBL sound system is great. But the Scout GPS navigation system that works with your cell phone is still buggy. And if you are using the GPS on back roads and lose your cell phone signal, you'll need your mapquest directions if you don't know where you are going. Garmin is still the best system for GPS. Why didn't Toyota interface with them to allow voice and maps over the Entune app system? Thus far, the driving experience has been great, and the gas mileage has been right at 39 to 40 mpg as advertised. As I write this review, I just passed 1000 miles. So it's still too early to judge realiability. This car is primarily driven by my wife. I was worried that it might not be comfortable for me on a trip. We took our first trip last weekend and I was pleasantly surprised. I drove the entire time and did not feel any driving fatigue. The seat remained comfortable and I arrived without a sore back!

The best Hybrid ride, makes this driver smile Bob near Woodstock , 07/22/2017 XLE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 10 of 10 people found this review helpful I have friends with other hybrids, like the Prius. But my Camry XLE hybrid feels like quality. Quiet. Solid. Rides like an old Buick or Caddie. Feels like a big car ride but gets 41 mpg. After 18 months and 20,000 miles, I have many praises for this car but only one complaint. The GPS navigation voice system sucks. Horrible voice recognition. Always takes multiple tries before it understands an address, or even understands that you want to go to a new address. Everything else is wonderful. Ride quality, comfort, quiet, even the back seats are more like those of a limo than a midsize sedan. But after five previous Camrys, I'm convinced the XLE is the only trim line to get. The hybrid XLE. Only penalty is a slightly smaller trunk, but it's still more a. Adequate. UPDATE: Now it's five years old. Still love it, still no problems whatsoever.

Car good, manuals/electronics operation bad. 2017 LB , 12/11/2016 XLE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 14 of 16 people found this review helpful There's a lot in this car but the dealer doesn't bother to explain how most things work, at least our dealer didn't. And the manuals are terrible, especially the navigation/radio/media one. Presumably just badly translated from the Japanese. Has such neat features as to turn off a level of auto dimming, flick the brights switch 9 times while holding down something else. And good luck in a car wash where automatic door lock opener may sort of short circuit unless you disable key and get it far from door. Other things, like having key open and close window and sunroof need to be done by dealer (who doesn't bother to ask). 8-way seat adjust is nice but you can't program in you settings so must readjust everything every time you switch drivers (it's been many years since I owned a car that didn't do this). So I have complaints about things that could be and should have been easily dealt with by company and dealer. But so far (2000mi) no complaints at all about the big stuff like how it runs.

Still happy with purchase K's Hybrid , 06/13/2017 LE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 5 of 5 people found this review helpful Still trying to shed my wistfulness about no longer having an SUV but this car has won me over. Paid $24,000 plus tax, LE, silver metallic which has a slight blue tint. Mileage at 42.3 mpg is better than I expected, smooth ride, good acceleration, brakes are fine (not "grabby" as others suggest). CVT is fine, I've learned to goose it/ease off to maximize mpg. Trunk space is eroded by batteries but is OK, fit three sets of golf clubs. Driving is much more solid than I expected from a fuel efficient car, and it has a lovely quiet smooth ride. Before buying I was a little concerned that I didn't see much of this car on the road; after driving for three months I am surprised I don't see more Camry Hybrids out there. It is fine in the rain; has been OK in 2 winters (a little more clearance would have been nice). MPG makes gains when the "summer mix" gas is used (April thru Oct) so if I did this update in Sept I'd expect MPG would go up by at least 1.