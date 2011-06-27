Used 2013 Toyota Camry Hybrid Sedan Consumer Reviews

Solid Value rmiddlemas , 05/04/2013 XLE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 29 of 30 people found this review helpful After over 5 years, continues to be a solid and reliable car. Cosmetically, holding up very well. Only issue is the ride, which is uncomfortable on longer trips. I hear the newer models have a more compliant ride. My wife drives this car mainly around town. She has a very heavy foot...on the gas, off the gas. Averaging 32 mpg after 28,000 miles. When I drive it on trips, I get much better mileage, over 40mp. Even though its over 3 years old, it feels, looks and drives like new. g. I'm pretty tall and large (6'2", 240 lbs), but this car fits me extremely well (no sunroof, thankfully). Electronic steering assist does not give great feedback, but it surprisingly makes the front wheel drive feel very solid and absolutely neutral...no FWD steering torque. Engines' integration is absolutely flawless and the transmission is seamless. My only issue is the ride...its pretty taught...not Mercedes taught, but harsher than that. I attribute it to the high air pressures that the tires carry, and which are monitored by the air pressure monitoring devices. I may disable them and drive the tires with a few less pounds. This is a very competent, solid car and is a screaming value. Would I buy it again? Absolutely! Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Report Abuse

Hard to Beat (And I've Tried) fitster , 07/10/2013 8 of 8 people found this review helpful Okay, so the front seats could be more supportive, lumbar and laterally. But this car is the smoothest, quietest vehicle I've ever had...seamless...with a surge of torque when you want it...it truly drives like a buttery V6. I love having the drivetrain Lexus deems good enough for the $39000 ES. My 2012 got 38mpg and it was so good I'm now leasing a 2013 so I'm curious to see if the mileage will be exactly the same, should be. Excels in urban traffic 50-65 where you have to slow down a lot, always gets over 40mpg there. Recent trip of 1200 miles got 41mpg. Tires are great, quiet with actually good cornering grip (for a hybrid).

Best Value, Quality, Performance yngturk , 06/03/2014 8 of 8 people found this review helpful This is my wife's second Camry Hybrid. She loves the gas mileage, reliability, driveability and comfort. Not a single problem with either of her Camrys. And they hold their value like crazy!

Great Automobile! Loaded with features! David B. Hilton , 10/25/2015 XLE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 6 of 6 people found this review helpful Overall mpg is fantastic. I've never owned a Hybrid car before and I wasn't ready to go all electric. This car was a welcome treat coming from a large 4-Door BMW sedan that averaged 17mpg TO now averaging 31+ mpg in the Camry. Long trips averaged about 40 mpg! This model is several thousand more than the standard non-hybrid. For those that plan on keeping the car for at least 5-years or longer can probably justify the higher price being off-set by fuel savings - especially when gas starts to climb up again. If you keep your car for only about 3-years or like to lease, than I would not recommend this model due to the higher cost. My lease is up in 5 more months. The car is in excellent shape and will be turned in with less than the maximum mileage limit. However, my purchase option (residual) is higher than the retail prices that I'm seeing right now. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value