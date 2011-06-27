Estimated values
2017 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen TSI S 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,197
|$13,209
|$15,402
|Clean
|$10,856
|$12,812
|$14,915
|Average
|$10,174
|$12,019
|$13,940
|Rough
|$9,491
|$11,226
|$12,966
Estimated values
2017 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen TSI S 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,831
|$12,777
|$14,898
|Clean
|$10,501
|$12,393
|$14,427
|Average
|$9,841
|$11,626
|$13,484
|Rough
|$9,181
|$10,859
|$12,541
Estimated values
2017 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen TSI SE 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,915
|$15,235
|$17,766
|Clean
|$12,522
|$14,777
|$17,204
|Average
|$11,734
|$13,863
|$16,079
|Rough
|$10,947
|$12,948
|$14,955
Estimated values
2017 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen TSI S 4Motion 4dr Wagon AWD (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,656
|$13,750
|$16,034
|Clean
|$11,301
|$13,337
|$15,526
|Average
|$10,590
|$12,512
|$14,512
|Rough
|$9,880
|$11,686
|$13,497
Estimated values
2017 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen TSI SEL 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,052
|$16,576
|$19,329
|Clean
|$13,623
|$16,079
|$18,717
|Average
|$12,767
|$15,083
|$17,494
|Rough
|$11,910
|$14,088
|$16,271
Estimated values
2017 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen TSI S 4Motion 4dr Wagon AWD (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,091
|$14,263
|$16,633
|Clean
|$11,723
|$13,835
|$16,106
|Average
|$10,986
|$12,979
|$15,054
|Rough
|$10,249
|$12,122
|$14,001