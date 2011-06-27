  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Sequoia
  4. 2020 Toyota Sequoia
  5. Appraisal value

2020 Toyota Sequoia Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2020 Toyota Sequoia SR5 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
OutstandingN/AN/AN/A
CleanN/AN/AN/A
AverageN/AN/AN/A
RoughN/AN/AN/A
Sell my 2020 Toyota Sequoia with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Sequoia near you
Estimated values
2020 Toyota Sequoia TRD Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
OutstandingN/AN/AN/A
CleanN/AN/AN/A
AverageN/AN/AN/A
RoughN/AN/AN/A
Sell my 2020 Toyota Sequoia with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Sequoia near you
Estimated values
2020 Toyota Sequoia Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$61,643$62,778$64,198
Clean$60,806$61,932$63,330
Average$59,130$60,239$61,594
Rough$57,455$58,546$59,858
Sell my 2020 Toyota Sequoia with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Sequoia near you
Estimated values
2020 Toyota Sequoia TRD PRO 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
OutstandingN/AN/AN/A
CleanN/AN/AN/A
AverageN/AN/AN/A
RoughN/AN/AN/A
Sell my 2020 Toyota Sequoia with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Sequoia near you
Estimated values
2020 Toyota Sequoia Limited 4dr SUV (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
OutstandingN/AN/AN/A
CleanN/AN/AN/A
AverageN/AN/AN/A
RoughN/AN/AN/A
Sell my 2020 Toyota Sequoia with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Sequoia near you
Estimated values
2020 Toyota Sequoia Platinum 4dr SUV (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$58,994$60,079$61,438
Clean$58,192$59,269$60,607
Average$56,589$57,649$58,946
Rough$54,985$56,029$57,285
Sell my 2020 Toyota Sequoia with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Sequoia near you
Estimated values
2020 Toyota Sequoia SR5 4dr SUV (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$46,195$47,045$48,109
Clean$45,567$46,411$47,459
Average$44,311$45,142$46,158
Rough$43,056$43,873$44,857
Sell my 2020 Toyota Sequoia with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Sequoia near you
Estimated values
2020 Toyota Sequoia Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
OutstandingN/AN/AN/A
CleanN/AN/AN/A
AverageN/AN/AN/A
RoughN/AN/AN/A
Sell my 2020 Toyota Sequoia with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Sequoia near you
Estimated values
2020 Toyota Sequoia TRD Sport 4dr SUV (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
OutstandingN/AN/AN/A
CleanN/AN/AN/A
AverageN/AN/AN/A
RoughN/AN/AN/A
Sell my 2020 Toyota Sequoia with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Sequoia near you

FAQ

We don't have enough data on the 2020 Toyota Sequoia to provide an accurate appraisal at this time. Either the vehicle is too recent, or we don't have enough transaction data to accurately estimate its value. If you'd like to try another vehicle, take a look at our free appraisal page.
To understand if the 2020 Toyota Sequoia is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.