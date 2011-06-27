Estimated values
1994 Volvo 850 Turbo 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$543
|$1,232
|$1,604
|Clean
|$478
|$1,087
|$1,416
|Average
|$348
|$798
|$1,041
|Rough
|$217
|$509
|$665
Estimated values
1994 Volvo 850 GLTS 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$543
|$1,232
|$1,604
|Clean
|$478
|$1,087
|$1,416
|Average
|$348
|$798
|$1,041
|Rough
|$217
|$509
|$665
Estimated values
1994 Volvo 850 Turbo 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$543
|$1,232
|$1,604
|Clean
|$478
|$1,087
|$1,416
|Average
|$348
|$798
|$1,041
|Rough
|$217
|$509
|$665
Estimated values
1994 Volvo 850 GLT 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$543
|$1,232
|$1,604
|Clean
|$478
|$1,087
|$1,416
|Average
|$348
|$798
|$1,041
|Rough
|$217
|$509
|$665
Estimated values
1994 Volvo 850 GLTS 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$543
|$1,232
|$1,604
|Clean
|$478
|$1,087
|$1,416
|Average
|$348
|$798
|$1,041
|Rough
|$217
|$509
|$665