Estimated values
2001 Toyota RAV4 4WD 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,671
|$2,707
|$3,241
|Clean
|$1,499
|$2,428
|$2,913
|Average
|$1,156
|$1,871
|$2,257
|Rough
|$812
|$1,313
|$1,601
Estimated values
2001 Toyota RAV4 2WD 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,838
|$2,772
|$3,249
|Clean
|$1,649
|$2,486
|$2,920
|Average
|$1,271
|$1,915
|$2,262
|Rough
|$893
|$1,344
|$1,605
Estimated values
2001 Toyota RAV4 2WD 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,940
|$3,283
|$3,976
|Clean
|$1,740
|$2,945
|$3,573
|Average
|$1,342
|$2,269
|$2,768
|Rough
|$943
|$1,593
|$1,964
Estimated values
2001 Toyota RAV4 4WD 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,090
|$3,521
|$4,259
|Clean
|$1,875
|$3,159
|$3,828
|Average
|$1,446
|$2,433
|$2,965
|Rough
|$1,016
|$1,708
|$2,103