1997 Toyota Tacoma Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
1997 Toyota Tacoma V6 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.4L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,601$2,205$2,529
Clean$1,431$1,971$2,261
Average$1,091$1,504$1,727
Rough$751$1,036$1,192
Shop for a used Toyota Tacoma near you
1997 Toyota Tacoma V6 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.4L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,024$3,236$3,886
Clean$1,809$2,893$3,475
Average$1,379$2,207$2,654
Rough$949$1,521$1,832
Shop for a used Toyota Tacoma near you
1997 Toyota Tacoma 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (2.7L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,780$2,848$3,420
Clean$1,591$2,546$3,058
Average$1,213$1,942$2,336
Rough$835$1,339$1,613
Shop for a used Toyota Tacoma near you
1997 Toyota Tacoma 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (2.7L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,586$2,568$3,096
Clean$1,417$2,296$2,768
Average$1,080$1,752$2,114
Rough$743$1,207$1,460
Shop for a used Toyota Tacoma near you
1997 Toyota Tacoma 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.4L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,384$2,223$2,673
Clean$1,237$1,988$2,390
Average$943$1,516$1,825
Rough$649$1,045$1,260
Shop for a used Toyota Tacoma near you
1997 Toyota Tacoma 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.4L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,132$1,898$2,310
Clean$1,012$1,697$2,066
Average$771$1,295$1,577
Rough$531$892$1,089
Shop for a used Toyota Tacoma near you
1997 Toyota Tacoma SR5 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.4L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,946$2,682$3,076
Clean$1,739$2,397$2,751
Average$1,326$1,829$2,101
Rough$912$1,261$1,451
Shop for a used Toyota Tacoma near you
1997 Toyota Tacoma V6 2dr Extended Cab SB (3.4L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,373$1,981$2,308
Clean$1,227$1,771$2,064
Average$935$1,351$1,576
Rough$644$931$1,088
Shop for a used Toyota Tacoma near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 1997 Toyota Tacoma on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1997 Toyota Tacoma with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,012 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,697 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Toyota Tacoma is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1997 Toyota Tacoma with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,012 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,697 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 1997 Toyota Tacoma, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 1997 Toyota Tacoma with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,012 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,697 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 1997 Toyota Tacoma. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 1997 Toyota Tacoma and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 1997 Toyota Tacoma ranges from $531 to $2,310, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 1997 Toyota Tacoma is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.