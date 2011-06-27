Estimated values
1997 Toyota Tacoma V6 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.4L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,601
|$2,205
|$2,529
|Clean
|$1,431
|$1,971
|$2,261
|Average
|$1,091
|$1,504
|$1,727
|Rough
|$751
|$1,036
|$1,192
1997 Toyota Tacoma V6 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.4L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,024
|$3,236
|$3,886
|Clean
|$1,809
|$2,893
|$3,475
|Average
|$1,379
|$2,207
|$2,654
|Rough
|$949
|$1,521
|$1,832
1997 Toyota Tacoma 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (2.7L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,780
|$2,848
|$3,420
|Clean
|$1,591
|$2,546
|$3,058
|Average
|$1,213
|$1,942
|$2,336
|Rough
|$835
|$1,339
|$1,613
1997 Toyota Tacoma 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (2.7L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,586
|$2,568
|$3,096
|Clean
|$1,417
|$2,296
|$2,768
|Average
|$1,080
|$1,752
|$2,114
|Rough
|$743
|$1,207
|$1,460
1997 Toyota Tacoma 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.4L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,384
|$2,223
|$2,673
|Clean
|$1,237
|$1,988
|$2,390
|Average
|$943
|$1,516
|$1,825
|Rough
|$649
|$1,045
|$1,260
1997 Toyota Tacoma 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.4L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,132
|$1,898
|$2,310
|Clean
|$1,012
|$1,697
|$2,066
|Average
|$771
|$1,295
|$1,577
|Rough
|$531
|$892
|$1,089
1997 Toyota Tacoma SR5 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.4L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,946
|$2,682
|$3,076
|Clean
|$1,739
|$2,397
|$2,751
|Average
|$1,326
|$1,829
|$2,101
|Rough
|$912
|$1,261
|$1,451
1997 Toyota Tacoma V6 2dr Extended Cab SB (3.4L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,373
|$1,981
|$2,308
|Clean
|$1,227
|$1,771
|$2,064
|Average
|$935
|$1,351
|$1,576
|Rough
|$644
|$931
|$1,088