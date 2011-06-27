Estimated values
2004 Volvo S60 2.4 Fwd 4dr Sedan (2.4L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,239
|$1,978
|$2,391
|Clean
|$1,100
|$1,758
|$2,122
|Average
|$823
|$1,317
|$1,584
|Rough
|$545
|$876
|$1,047
Estimated values
2004 Volvo S60 R 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,308
|$3,613
|$4,339
|Clean
|$2,050
|$3,211
|$3,851
|Average
|$1,532
|$2,405
|$2,875
|Rough
|$1,015
|$1,600
|$1,900
Estimated values
2004 Volvo S60 2.5T Fwd 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,436
|$2,353
|$2,863
|Clean
|$1,275
|$2,091
|$2,541
|Average
|$953
|$1,567
|$1,897
|Rough
|$631
|$1,042
|$1,253
Estimated values
2004 Volvo S60 T5 Fwd 4dr Sedan (2.3L 5cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,604
|$2,491
|$2,985
|Clean
|$1,424
|$2,214
|$2,650
|Average
|$1,065
|$1,658
|$1,978
|Rough
|$705
|$1,103
|$1,307
Estimated values
2004 Volvo S60 2.5T AWD 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,650
|$2,600
|$3,129
|Clean
|$1,465
|$2,310
|$2,777
|Average
|$1,095
|$1,731
|$2,073
|Rough
|$726
|$1,151
|$1,370