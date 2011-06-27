  1. Home
Estimated values
2016 Volkswagen Golf GTI SE 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,994$16,568$19,185
Clean$13,597$16,082$18,596
Average$12,802$15,111$17,419
Rough$12,008$14,140$16,242
Estimated values
2016 Volkswagen Golf GTI SE 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,351$15,907$18,505
Clean$12,972$15,440$17,937
Average$12,214$14,508$16,802
Rough$11,456$13,575$15,666
Estimated values
2016 Volkswagen Golf GTI Autobahn 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,533$17,180$19,873
Clean$14,120$16,677$19,263
Average$13,295$15,669$18,044
Rough$12,470$14,662$16,825
Estimated values
2016 Volkswagen Golf GTI SE 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,406$16,065$18,768
Clean$13,026$15,594$18,192
Average$12,264$14,653$17,041
Rough$11,503$13,711$15,889
Estimated values
2016 Volkswagen Golf GTI S w/Performance Package 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,104$15,376$17,690
Clean$12,732$14,926$17,147
Average$11,988$14,024$16,062
Rough$11,243$13,123$14,976
Estimated values
2016 Volkswagen Golf GTI SE w/Performance Package 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,881$16,563$19,290
Clean$13,487$16,078$18,698
Average$12,699$15,107$17,515
Rough$11,911$14,136$16,331
Estimated values
2016 Volkswagen Golf GTI S 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,578$15,008$17,479
Clean$12,221$14,568$16,943
Average$11,507$13,688$15,870
Rough$10,793$12,808$14,798
Estimated values
2016 Volkswagen Golf GTI S w/Performance Package 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,497$14,913$17,369
Clean$12,143$14,475$16,837
Average$11,433$13,601$15,771
Rough$10,723$12,727$14,705
Estimated values
2016 Volkswagen Golf GTI S w/Performance Package 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,229$15,730$18,274
Clean$12,853$15,269$17,714
Average$12,102$14,347$16,593
Rough$11,351$13,425$15,471
Estimated values
2016 Volkswagen Golf GTI SE 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,132$12,501$13,901
Clean$10,816$12,135$13,475
Average$10,184$11,402$12,622
Rough$9,551$10,669$11,769
Estimated values
2016 Volkswagen Golf GTI S 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,437$14,736$17,073
Clean$12,084$14,304$16,549
Average$11,378$13,440$15,502
Rough$10,671$12,576$14,454
Estimated values
2016 Volkswagen Golf GTI S 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,016$14,353$16,730
Clean$11,675$13,932$16,217
Average$10,992$13,091$15,191
Rough$10,310$12,250$14,164
Estimated values
2016 Volkswagen Golf GTI S 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,577$14,848$17,159
Clean$12,220$14,413$16,633
Average$11,506$13,542$15,580
Rough$10,792$12,672$14,527
Estimated values
2016 Volkswagen Golf GTI SE w/Performance Package 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,112$16,522$18,975
Clean$13,711$16,038$18,393
Average$12,910$15,069$17,229
Rough$12,108$14,101$16,065
Estimated values
2016 Volkswagen Golf GTI SE w/Performance Package 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,295$17,057$19,865
Clean$13,889$16,557$19,256
Average$13,077$15,557$18,037
Rough$12,266$14,557$16,818
Estimated values
2016 Volkswagen Golf GTI S w/Performance Package 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,970$15,442$17,957
Clean$12,602$14,989$17,406
Average$11,865$14,084$16,304
Rough$11,129$13,179$15,202
Estimated values
2016 Volkswagen Golf GTI Autobahn w/Performance Package 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,992$17,831$20,718
Clean$14,566$17,308$20,083
Average$13,715$16,263$18,811
Rough$12,863$15,217$17,540
Estimated values
2016 Volkswagen Golf GTI Autobahn 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,062$16,658$19,299
Clean$13,663$16,170$18,707
Average$12,864$15,194$17,523
Rough$12,066$14,217$16,339
Estimated values
2016 Volkswagen Golf GTI Autobahn w/Performance Package 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,170$17,887$20,650
Clean$14,740$17,362$20,016
Average$13,878$16,314$18,749
Rough$13,017$15,265$17,482
Estimated values
2016 Volkswagen Golf GTI SE w/Performance Package 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,270$16,889$19,553
Clean$13,865$16,394$18,953
Average$13,055$15,404$17,753
Rough$12,244$14,414$16,554
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2016 Volkswagen Golf GTI on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2016 Volkswagen Golf GTI with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $11,675 for one in "Clean" condition and about $13,932 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Volkswagen Golf GTI is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2016 Volkswagen Golf GTI with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $11,675 for one in "Clean" condition and about $13,932 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2016 Volkswagen Golf GTI, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2016 Volkswagen Golf GTI with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $11,675 for one in "Clean" condition and about $13,932 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2016 Volkswagen Golf GTI. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2016 Volkswagen Golf GTI and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2016 Volkswagen Golf GTI ranges from $10,310 to $16,730, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2016 Volkswagen Golf GTI is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.