Estimated values
2016 Volkswagen Golf GTI SE 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,994
|$16,568
|$19,185
|Clean
|$13,597
|$16,082
|$18,596
|Average
|$12,802
|$15,111
|$17,419
|Rough
|$12,008
|$14,140
|$16,242
Estimated values
2016 Volkswagen Golf GTI SE 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,351
|$15,907
|$18,505
|Clean
|$12,972
|$15,440
|$17,937
|Average
|$12,214
|$14,508
|$16,802
|Rough
|$11,456
|$13,575
|$15,666
Estimated values
2016 Volkswagen Golf GTI Autobahn 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,533
|$17,180
|$19,873
|Clean
|$14,120
|$16,677
|$19,263
|Average
|$13,295
|$15,669
|$18,044
|Rough
|$12,470
|$14,662
|$16,825
Estimated values
2016 Volkswagen Golf GTI SE 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,406
|$16,065
|$18,768
|Clean
|$13,026
|$15,594
|$18,192
|Average
|$12,264
|$14,653
|$17,041
|Rough
|$11,503
|$13,711
|$15,889
Estimated values
2016 Volkswagen Golf GTI S w/Performance Package 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,104
|$15,376
|$17,690
|Clean
|$12,732
|$14,926
|$17,147
|Average
|$11,988
|$14,024
|$16,062
|Rough
|$11,243
|$13,123
|$14,976
Estimated values
2016 Volkswagen Golf GTI SE w/Performance Package 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,881
|$16,563
|$19,290
|Clean
|$13,487
|$16,078
|$18,698
|Average
|$12,699
|$15,107
|$17,515
|Rough
|$11,911
|$14,136
|$16,331
Estimated values
2016 Volkswagen Golf GTI S 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,578
|$15,008
|$17,479
|Clean
|$12,221
|$14,568
|$16,943
|Average
|$11,507
|$13,688
|$15,870
|Rough
|$10,793
|$12,808
|$14,798
Estimated values
2016 Volkswagen Golf GTI S w/Performance Package 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,497
|$14,913
|$17,369
|Clean
|$12,143
|$14,475
|$16,837
|Average
|$11,433
|$13,601
|$15,771
|Rough
|$10,723
|$12,727
|$14,705
Estimated values
2016 Volkswagen Golf GTI S w/Performance Package 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,229
|$15,730
|$18,274
|Clean
|$12,853
|$15,269
|$17,714
|Average
|$12,102
|$14,347
|$16,593
|Rough
|$11,351
|$13,425
|$15,471
Estimated values
2016 Volkswagen Golf GTI SE 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,132
|$12,501
|$13,901
|Clean
|$10,816
|$12,135
|$13,475
|Average
|$10,184
|$11,402
|$12,622
|Rough
|$9,551
|$10,669
|$11,769
Estimated values
2016 Volkswagen Golf GTI S 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,437
|$14,736
|$17,073
|Clean
|$12,084
|$14,304
|$16,549
|Average
|$11,378
|$13,440
|$15,502
|Rough
|$10,671
|$12,576
|$14,454
Estimated values
2016 Volkswagen Golf GTI S 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,016
|$14,353
|$16,730
|Clean
|$11,675
|$13,932
|$16,217
|Average
|$10,992
|$13,091
|$15,191
|Rough
|$10,310
|$12,250
|$14,164
Estimated values
2016 Volkswagen Golf GTI S 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,577
|$14,848
|$17,159
|Clean
|$12,220
|$14,413
|$16,633
|Average
|$11,506
|$13,542
|$15,580
|Rough
|$10,792
|$12,672
|$14,527
Estimated values
2016 Volkswagen Golf GTI SE w/Performance Package 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,112
|$16,522
|$18,975
|Clean
|$13,711
|$16,038
|$18,393
|Average
|$12,910
|$15,069
|$17,229
|Rough
|$12,108
|$14,101
|$16,065
Estimated values
2016 Volkswagen Golf GTI SE w/Performance Package 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,295
|$17,057
|$19,865
|Clean
|$13,889
|$16,557
|$19,256
|Average
|$13,077
|$15,557
|$18,037
|Rough
|$12,266
|$14,557
|$16,818
Estimated values
2016 Volkswagen Golf GTI S w/Performance Package 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,970
|$15,442
|$17,957
|Clean
|$12,602
|$14,989
|$17,406
|Average
|$11,865
|$14,084
|$16,304
|Rough
|$11,129
|$13,179
|$15,202
Estimated values
2016 Volkswagen Golf GTI Autobahn w/Performance Package 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,992
|$17,831
|$20,718
|Clean
|$14,566
|$17,308
|$20,083
|Average
|$13,715
|$16,263
|$18,811
|Rough
|$12,863
|$15,217
|$17,540
Estimated values
2016 Volkswagen Golf GTI Autobahn 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,062
|$16,658
|$19,299
|Clean
|$13,663
|$16,170
|$18,707
|Average
|$12,864
|$15,194
|$17,523
|Rough
|$12,066
|$14,217
|$16,339
Estimated values
2016 Volkswagen Golf GTI Autobahn w/Performance Package 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,170
|$17,887
|$20,650
|Clean
|$14,740
|$17,362
|$20,016
|Average
|$13,878
|$16,314
|$18,749
|Rough
|$13,017
|$15,265
|$17,482
Estimated values
2016 Volkswagen Golf GTI SE w/Performance Package 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,270
|$16,889
|$19,553
|Clean
|$13,865
|$16,394
|$18,953
|Average
|$13,055
|$15,404
|$17,753
|Rough
|$12,244
|$14,414
|$16,554