  1. Home
  2. Volkswagen
  3. Volkswagen New Beetle
  4. Used 2003 Volkswagen New Beetle
  5. Appraisal value

2003 Volkswagen New Beetle Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2003 Volkswagen New Beetle GL 1.8T 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,468$2,538$3,137
Clean$1,307$2,264$2,794
Average$984$1,715$2,109
Rough$662$1,166$1,424
Sell my 2003 Volkswagen New Beetle with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen New Beetle near you
Estimated values
2003 Volkswagen New Beetle GLS 2dr Convertible (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,086$3,852$4,835
Clean$1,857$3,436$4,307
Average$1,399$2,603$3,251
Rough$941$1,770$2,195
Sell my 2003 Volkswagen New Beetle with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen New Beetle near you
Estimated values
2003 Volkswagen New Beetle GLS TDI 2dr Hatchback (1.9L 4cyl Turbodiesel 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,101$3,350$4,051
Clean$1,870$2,987$3,609
Average$1,409$2,263$2,724
Rough$948$1,539$1,839
Sell my 2003 Volkswagen New Beetle with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen New Beetle near you
Estimated values
2003 Volkswagen New Beetle GLS 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,569$2,693$3,320
Clean$1,397$2,402$2,957
Average$1,052$1,819$2,232
Rough$708$1,237$1,507
Sell my 2003 Volkswagen New Beetle with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen New Beetle near you
Estimated values
2003 Volkswagen New Beetle GL 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,425$2,368$2,895
Clean$1,269$2,112$2,579
Average$956$1,600$1,947
Rough$643$1,088$1,314
Sell my 2003 Volkswagen New Beetle with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen New Beetle near you
Estimated values
2003 Volkswagen New Beetle GLS 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,940$3,218$3,933
Clean$1,727$2,870$3,503
Average$1,301$2,174$2,644
Rough$875$1,478$1,786
Sell my 2003 Volkswagen New Beetle with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen New Beetle near you
Estimated values
2003 Volkswagen New Beetle GL 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,760$3,023$3,727
Clean$1,567$2,696$3,320
Average$1,181$2,042$2,506
Rough$794$1,389$1,692
Sell my 2003 Volkswagen New Beetle with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen New Beetle near you
Estimated values
2003 Volkswagen New Beetle GLX 1.8T 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,771$2,876$3,496
Clean$1,577$2,565$3,114
Average$1,188$1,943$2,351
Rough$799$1,321$1,587
Sell my 2003 Volkswagen New Beetle with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen New Beetle near you
Estimated values
2003 Volkswagen New Beetle GLX 2dr Convertible (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,978$3,337$4,096
Clean$1,761$2,976$3,649
Average$1,327$2,254$2,754
Rough$892$1,533$1,860
Sell my 2003 Volkswagen New Beetle with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen New Beetle near you
Estimated values
2003 Volkswagen New Beetle GLS 2dr Convertible (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,230$4,151$5,220
Clean$1,985$3,702$4,650
Average$1,496$2,804$3,510
Rough$1,006$1,907$2,370
Sell my 2003 Volkswagen New Beetle with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen New Beetle near you
Estimated values
2003 Volkswagen New Beetle Turbo S 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,834$3,114$3,829
Clean$1,633$2,777$3,411
Average$1,230$2,104$2,575
Rough$828$1,431$1,738
Sell my 2003 Volkswagen New Beetle with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen New Beetle near you
Estimated values
2003 Volkswagen New Beetle GLS 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,218$1,831$2,178
Clean$1,085$1,633$1,940
Average$817$1,237$1,465
Rough$550$841$989
Sell my 2003 Volkswagen New Beetle with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen New Beetle near you
Estimated values
2003 Volkswagen New Beetle GL 1.8T 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,531$2,639$3,258
Clean$1,363$2,354$2,902
Average$1,027$1,783$2,191
Rough$691$1,212$1,479
Sell my 2003 Volkswagen New Beetle with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen New Beetle near you
Estimated values
2003 Volkswagen New Beetle GL TDI 2dr Hatchback (1.9L 4cyl Turbodiesel 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,440$2,495$3,084
Clean$1,282$2,225$2,748
Average$966$1,686$2,074
Rough$650$1,146$1,400
Sell my 2003 Volkswagen New Beetle with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen New Beetle near you
Estimated values
2003 Volkswagen New Beetle GLX 2dr Convertible (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,062$3,465$4,250
Clean$1,836$3,090$3,786
Average$1,383$2,341$2,858
Rough$930$1,592$1,929
Sell my 2003 Volkswagen New Beetle with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen New Beetle near you
Estimated values
2003 Volkswagen New Beetle GLS TDI 2dr Hatchback (1.9L 4cyl Turbodiesel 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,741$2,766$3,342
Clean$1,550$2,467$2,977
Average$1,167$1,869$2,247
Rough$785$1,271$1,517
Sell my 2003 Volkswagen New Beetle with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen New Beetle near you
Estimated values
2003 Volkswagen New Beetle GLS 1.8T 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,704$2,680$3,228
Clean$1,517$2,390$2,875
Average$1,143$1,810$2,170
Rough$769$1,231$1,465
Sell my 2003 Volkswagen New Beetle with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen New Beetle near you
Estimated values
2003 Volkswagen New Beetle GL 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,613$2,861$3,559
Clean$1,436$2,552$3,170
Average$1,082$1,933$2,393
Rough$728$1,315$1,616
Sell my 2003 Volkswagen New Beetle with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen New Beetle near you
Estimated values
2003 Volkswagen New Beetle GLS 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,027$3,867$4,890
Clean$1,804$3,449$4,356
Average$1,359$2,612$3,288
Rough$914$1,776$2,220
Sell my 2003 Volkswagen New Beetle with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen New Beetle near you
Estimated values
2003 Volkswagen New Beetle GL TDI 2dr Hatchback (1.9L 4cyl Turbodiesel 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,375$2,393$2,962
Clean$1,224$2,134$2,639
Average$922$1,617$1,992
Rough$620$1,099$1,345
Sell my 2003 Volkswagen New Beetle with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen New Beetle near you
Estimated values
2003 Volkswagen New Beetle GLX 1.8T 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,676$2,767$3,379
Clean$1,492$2,468$3,010
Average$1,124$1,870$2,272
Rough$756$1,271$1,534
Sell my 2003 Volkswagen New Beetle with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen New Beetle near you
Estimated values
2003 Volkswagen New Beetle GL 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,469$2,262$2,708
Clean$1,308$2,017$2,412
Average$985$1,528$1,821
Rough$663$1,039$1,230
Sell my 2003 Volkswagen New Beetle with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen New Beetle near you
Estimated values
2003 Volkswagen New Beetle GLS 1.8T 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,580$2,572$3,128
Clean$1,406$2,294$2,786
Average$1,060$1,738$2,103
Rough$713$1,182$1,420
Sell my 2003 Volkswagen New Beetle with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen New Beetle near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2003 Volkswagen New Beetle on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2003 Volkswagen New Beetle with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,308 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,017 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Volkswagen New Beetle is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2003 Volkswagen New Beetle with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,308 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,017 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2003 Volkswagen New Beetle, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2003 Volkswagen New Beetle with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,308 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,017 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2003 Volkswagen New Beetle. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2003 Volkswagen New Beetle and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2003 Volkswagen New Beetle ranges from $663 to $2,708, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2003 Volkswagen New Beetle is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.