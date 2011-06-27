Estimated values
2003 Volkswagen New Beetle GL 1.8T 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,468
|$2,538
|$3,137
|Clean
|$1,307
|$2,264
|$2,794
|Average
|$984
|$1,715
|$2,109
|Rough
|$662
|$1,166
|$1,424
Estimated values
2003 Volkswagen New Beetle GLS 2dr Convertible (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,086
|$3,852
|$4,835
|Clean
|$1,857
|$3,436
|$4,307
|Average
|$1,399
|$2,603
|$3,251
|Rough
|$941
|$1,770
|$2,195
Estimated values
2003 Volkswagen New Beetle GLS TDI 2dr Hatchback (1.9L 4cyl Turbodiesel 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,101
|$3,350
|$4,051
|Clean
|$1,870
|$2,987
|$3,609
|Average
|$1,409
|$2,263
|$2,724
|Rough
|$948
|$1,539
|$1,839
Estimated values
2003 Volkswagen New Beetle GLS 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,569
|$2,693
|$3,320
|Clean
|$1,397
|$2,402
|$2,957
|Average
|$1,052
|$1,819
|$2,232
|Rough
|$708
|$1,237
|$1,507
Estimated values
2003 Volkswagen New Beetle GL 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,425
|$2,368
|$2,895
|Clean
|$1,269
|$2,112
|$2,579
|Average
|$956
|$1,600
|$1,947
|Rough
|$643
|$1,088
|$1,314
Estimated values
2003 Volkswagen New Beetle GLS 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,940
|$3,218
|$3,933
|Clean
|$1,727
|$2,870
|$3,503
|Average
|$1,301
|$2,174
|$2,644
|Rough
|$875
|$1,478
|$1,786
Estimated values
2003 Volkswagen New Beetle GL 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,760
|$3,023
|$3,727
|Clean
|$1,567
|$2,696
|$3,320
|Average
|$1,181
|$2,042
|$2,506
|Rough
|$794
|$1,389
|$1,692
Estimated values
2003 Volkswagen New Beetle GLX 1.8T 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,771
|$2,876
|$3,496
|Clean
|$1,577
|$2,565
|$3,114
|Average
|$1,188
|$1,943
|$2,351
|Rough
|$799
|$1,321
|$1,587
Estimated values
2003 Volkswagen New Beetle GLX 2dr Convertible (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,978
|$3,337
|$4,096
|Clean
|$1,761
|$2,976
|$3,649
|Average
|$1,327
|$2,254
|$2,754
|Rough
|$892
|$1,533
|$1,860
Estimated values
2003 Volkswagen New Beetle GLS 2dr Convertible (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,230
|$4,151
|$5,220
|Clean
|$1,985
|$3,702
|$4,650
|Average
|$1,496
|$2,804
|$3,510
|Rough
|$1,006
|$1,907
|$2,370
Estimated values
2003 Volkswagen New Beetle Turbo S 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,834
|$3,114
|$3,829
|Clean
|$1,633
|$2,777
|$3,411
|Average
|$1,230
|$2,104
|$2,575
|Rough
|$828
|$1,431
|$1,738
Estimated values
2003 Volkswagen New Beetle GLS 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,218
|$1,831
|$2,178
|Clean
|$1,085
|$1,633
|$1,940
|Average
|$817
|$1,237
|$1,465
|Rough
|$550
|$841
|$989
Estimated values
2003 Volkswagen New Beetle GL 1.8T 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,531
|$2,639
|$3,258
|Clean
|$1,363
|$2,354
|$2,902
|Average
|$1,027
|$1,783
|$2,191
|Rough
|$691
|$1,212
|$1,479
Estimated values
2003 Volkswagen New Beetle GL TDI 2dr Hatchback (1.9L 4cyl Turbodiesel 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,440
|$2,495
|$3,084
|Clean
|$1,282
|$2,225
|$2,748
|Average
|$966
|$1,686
|$2,074
|Rough
|$650
|$1,146
|$1,400
Estimated values
2003 Volkswagen New Beetle GLX 2dr Convertible (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,062
|$3,465
|$4,250
|Clean
|$1,836
|$3,090
|$3,786
|Average
|$1,383
|$2,341
|$2,858
|Rough
|$930
|$1,592
|$1,929
Estimated values
2003 Volkswagen New Beetle GLS TDI 2dr Hatchback (1.9L 4cyl Turbodiesel 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,741
|$2,766
|$3,342
|Clean
|$1,550
|$2,467
|$2,977
|Average
|$1,167
|$1,869
|$2,247
|Rough
|$785
|$1,271
|$1,517
Estimated values
2003 Volkswagen New Beetle GLS 1.8T 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,704
|$2,680
|$3,228
|Clean
|$1,517
|$2,390
|$2,875
|Average
|$1,143
|$1,810
|$2,170
|Rough
|$769
|$1,231
|$1,465
Estimated values
2003 Volkswagen New Beetle GL 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,613
|$2,861
|$3,559
|Clean
|$1,436
|$2,552
|$3,170
|Average
|$1,082
|$1,933
|$2,393
|Rough
|$728
|$1,315
|$1,616
Estimated values
2003 Volkswagen New Beetle GLS 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,027
|$3,867
|$4,890
|Clean
|$1,804
|$3,449
|$4,356
|Average
|$1,359
|$2,612
|$3,288
|Rough
|$914
|$1,776
|$2,220
Estimated values
2003 Volkswagen New Beetle GL TDI 2dr Hatchback (1.9L 4cyl Turbodiesel 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,375
|$2,393
|$2,962
|Clean
|$1,224
|$2,134
|$2,639
|Average
|$922
|$1,617
|$1,992
|Rough
|$620
|$1,099
|$1,345
Estimated values
2003 Volkswagen New Beetle GLX 1.8T 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,676
|$2,767
|$3,379
|Clean
|$1,492
|$2,468
|$3,010
|Average
|$1,124
|$1,870
|$2,272
|Rough
|$756
|$1,271
|$1,534
Estimated values
2003 Volkswagen New Beetle GL 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,469
|$2,262
|$2,708
|Clean
|$1,308
|$2,017
|$2,412
|Average
|$985
|$1,528
|$1,821
|Rough
|$663
|$1,039
|$1,230
Estimated values
2003 Volkswagen New Beetle GLS 1.8T 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,580
|$2,572
|$3,128
|Clean
|$1,406
|$2,294
|$2,786
|Average
|$1,060
|$1,738
|$2,103
|Rough
|$713
|$1,182
|$1,420