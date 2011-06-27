Estimated values
1993 Volvo 850 GLTS 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$542
|$1,230
|$1,602
|Clean
|$477
|$1,086
|$1,414
|Average
|$347
|$797
|$1,039
|Rough
|$217
|$508
|$664
Estimated values
1993 Volvo 850 GLT 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$542
|$1,230
|$1,602
|Clean
|$477
|$1,086
|$1,414
|Average
|$347
|$797
|$1,039
|Rough
|$217
|$508
|$664