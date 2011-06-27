Estimated values
1999 Volkswagen New Beetle GL 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$813
|$1,328
|$1,611
|Clean
|$719
|$1,178
|$1,428
|Average
|$531
|$877
|$1,064
|Rough
|$343
|$576
|$699
Estimated values
1999 Volkswagen New Beetle GLX 1.8T Turbo 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$979
|$1,468
|$1,737
|Clean
|$865
|$1,302
|$1,540
|Average
|$639
|$969
|$1,147
|Rough
|$413
|$636
|$754
Estimated values
1999 Volkswagen New Beetle GLS 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,006
|$1,918
|$2,415
|Clean
|$889
|$1,701
|$2,141
|Average
|$657
|$1,266
|$1,595
|Rough
|$424
|$831
|$1,048
Estimated values
1999 Volkswagen New Beetle GLS 1.8T Turbo 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$860
|$1,350
|$1,619
|Clean
|$761
|$1,197
|$1,435
|Average
|$562
|$891
|$1,069
|Rough
|$363
|$585
|$703
Estimated values
1999 Volkswagen New Beetle GLS TDi 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$900
|$1,440
|$1,735
|Clean
|$796
|$1,277
|$1,539
|Average
|$588
|$950
|$1,146
|Rough
|$380
|$624
|$754