Estimated values
2006 Volvo S60 2.5T 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,902
|$2,802
|$3,309
|Clean
|$1,707
|$2,515
|$2,965
|Average
|$1,318
|$1,940
|$2,276
|Rough
|$928
|$1,366
|$1,588
Estimated values
2006 Volvo S60 R 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,649
|$4,853
|$6,078
|Clean
|$2,378
|$4,356
|$5,446
|Average
|$1,836
|$3,360
|$4,181
|Rough
|$1,293
|$2,365
|$2,917
Estimated values
2006 Volvo S60 2.5T 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,717
|$2,670
|$3,204
|Clean
|$1,541
|$2,396
|$2,871
|Average
|$1,189
|$1,848
|$2,204
|Rough
|$838
|$1,301
|$1,538
Estimated values
2006 Volvo S60 T5 Special Edition 4dr Sedan (2.4L 5cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,882
|$2,636
|$3,062
|Clean
|$1,690
|$2,366
|$2,743
|Average
|$1,304
|$1,825
|$2,106
|Rough
|$919
|$1,285
|$1,469
Estimated values
2006 Volvo S60 T5 4dr Sedan (2.4L 5cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,830
|$2,779
|$3,312
|Clean
|$1,643
|$2,494
|$2,968
|Average
|$1,268
|$1,924
|$2,279
|Rough
|$893
|$1,355
|$1,590