Estimated values
2016 Volkswagen Touareg VR6 Sport 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,470
|$19,056
|$21,656
|Clean
|$16,016
|$18,520
|$21,034
|Average
|$15,107
|$17,449
|$19,791
|Rough
|$14,198
|$16,378
|$18,548
Estimated values
2016 Volkswagen Touareg TDI Sport w/Technology 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,590
|$23,822
|$27,072
|Clean
|$20,022
|$23,152
|$26,295
|Average
|$18,885
|$21,813
|$24,741
|Rough
|$17,749
|$20,474
|$23,187
Estimated values
2016 Volkswagen Touareg VR6 Executive 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,066
|$26,686
|$30,328
|Clean
|$22,429
|$25,936
|$29,458
|Average
|$21,156
|$24,436
|$27,717
|Rough
|$19,883
|$22,936
|$25,976
Estimated values
2016 Volkswagen Touareg VR6 Lux 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,559
|$23,786
|$27,031
|Clean
|$19,991
|$23,117
|$26,256
|Average
|$18,857
|$21,780
|$24,704
|Rough
|$17,722
|$20,443
|$23,152
Estimated values
2016 Volkswagen Touareg TDI Executive 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,164
|$29,114
|$33,087
|Clean
|$24,469
|$28,296
|$32,137
|Average
|$23,081
|$26,659
|$30,238
|Rough
|$21,692
|$25,022
|$28,339
Estimated values
2016 Volkswagen Touareg TDI Lux 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,751
|$28,637
|$32,544
|Clean
|$24,068
|$27,832
|$31,610
|Average
|$22,702
|$26,222
|$29,742
|Rough
|$21,336
|$24,612
|$27,874
Estimated values
2016 Volkswagen Touareg VR6 Sport w/Technology 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,111
|$22,110
|$25,128
|Clean
|$18,583
|$21,489
|$24,407
|Average
|$17,529
|$20,246
|$22,965
|Rough
|$16,474
|$19,003
|$21,522